Exaggerated Demise? Nissan’s Altima won’t be discontinued after all

By Keith Laing USA TODAY

Rumors of the demise of the Nissan Altima appear to have been greatly exaggerated. The once-popular Altima was thought to be on the chopping block after Nissan previously discontinued its larger Maxima sedan as the U.S. auto market consolidates around SUVs, but the Japanese automaker announced the release of a 2026 version of the Altima priced to start around $27,580.

What happened to the Altima?

The new Altima ‌will be available in two trims, both with front-wheel and all-wheel- drive options. The car appeared to be destined ‌for the dustbin of history as Nissan and ‌other automakers rapidly move away from producing cheaper sedans that have much lower margins than more expensive SUVs and pickup trucks. It’s especially difficult these days to find a non-electric sedan in the Altima class. Car buyers ​have lamented the dearth of sub-$30,000 cars as the ‌average price of new cars ⁠has topped $50,000 in recent months. The Altima’s affordability once made it one of Nissan’s most popular domestic models.

How many Altimas does ‌Nissan sell?

Nissan sold 113,898 Altimas in the U.S. 2024, down from 333,398 of the model that were sold in 2015.

2025 (through November) | 76,294

2024 | 113,896

2023 | 128,030

2022 | 139,956

2021 | 103,776

2020 | 137,988

2019 | 209,183

2018 | 209,146

2017 | ‌254,996

2016 | 307,380

2015 | 333,398

Source: GCBCThe Altima was Nissan’s top selling domestic car in 2015, with sales that year of 333,398. It was surpassed in 2016 by the Nissan Rouge SUV which sold 329,904 units that year, ‌compared to 307,380 Altimas that ​were purchased ‌then.

When was the first Altima sold?

The Nissan Altima was first introduced in the U.S. in 1993, and it was regularly topping 300,000 units in domestic sales in the mid-2010s. Sales of the sedan began ‌dipping below 200,000 in 2020 as the U.S. car market sped toward SUVs.

The Altima was intended to serve as a more affordable sedan than Nissan’s more-expensive Maxima, ​which was one of the manufacturer’s most popular models in the late 1980’s and 1990’s. Nissan reported overall sales of Altimas in the U.S. topped 5.6 million in 2018 as it was celebrating the 25th anniversary of the vehicle.

What’s next ⁠for the Altima?

Nissan says the 2026 Altima lineup includes features such as ​17-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay ⁠and Android Auto, Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 technologies and remote engine start.