‘There is kinda family in here’: Residents in recovery celebrate Christmas at Union Gospel Mission

Union Gospel Mission is the best place Brandon Gwyn could be spending Christmas.

Having been a resident of UGM’s men recovery shelter for much of this year, Gwyn worried he would be lonely over the holidays. Instead, he has found community with other men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

“It’s not so bad, because I’ve found my brothers in here. It sucks to not be with family. But there is kinda family in here. Everybody cares about you. There’s a lot of love,” he said.

Gwyn has struggled with meth and later alcohol addiction for nearly thirty years. After a previous stay in a drug recovery unit, he was sober for about 10 years. But after the recent death of a family member, his addiction reared its head.

Soon to turn 53 on New Year’s Eve, Gwyn hopes to spend next year’s Christmas with his wife. The pair plan for a video call later in the day to celebrate Christmas and do a Bible study together.

Fellow resident Dan Landry said his Christmas at UGM has been his happiest holiday in years.

“I guess it’s not ideal being here on Christmas, but the last five years’ Christmases, it has just been me and my addiction,” he said. “Here I’m not alone, and I finally have a clear head so I can actually enjoy the holiday.”

Landry grew up in Spokane and remembers many happy Christmases as a kid with his family. He hopes to get those Christmases back when he leaves the recovery shelter in six to nine months.

Not all residents were feeling the holiday cheer Thursday. Anthony Logan said Christmas was “just another day.”

“This is just another day that you can give thanks. It doesn’t bother me to be here in a day like this because this is just another day. And this too shall pass,” he said.

But all three men said the day of Jesus’ birth brought them closer to God.

“To me, Christmas is a pagan holiday. But you better believe I’ll be celebrating Christ’s birth,” Logan said.

Faith had only come to Landry recently, so this was the first time he is celebrating Christmas as a religious holiday.

“I never had a relationship with Jesus. I always pushed back on it. And this time I’m not,” he said.

Resident assistant Daniel Aga said a lot of the men recovering from drug and alcohol abuse at UGM face stigma when they leave the safety of the shelter. He hopes that the men he cares for are welcomed back into their lives.

“A lot of these men in here have just hit a patch in their life where they just need a helping hand up, and just because they’re in that position doesn’t make them bad people. They are good men,” he said. “I just hope folks can welcome them back in the spirit of Christmas.”