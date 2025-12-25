UW Huskies’ Jedd Fisch one of 3 ‘gettable coaches’ for Michigan job, report says

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Jedd Fisch was one of three coaches who engaged in “early discussions” with Michigan about its coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday morning.

Speaking during a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up” show, Thamel said Fisch, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Kyle Whittingham, who will coach his final game at Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska Dec. 31, were among the “gettable coaches” for Michigan. The Wolverines abruptly fired former coach Sherrone Moore for cause on Dec. 10 citing an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Thamel added Louisville coach Jeff Brohm was not on Michigan’s initial list of coaching targets, but did not rule him out of the search entirely.

Thamel also said the Wolverines are not in a position to hire Moore’s successor before or immediately after Christmas. On Monday, interim Michigan coach Biff Poggi told reporters that athletic director Warde Manuel – whose athletic department remains under review by an independent law firm following a series of scandals – wanted to have a decision by the time No. 18 Michigan plays No. 13 Texas in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31.

Crucially, the transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2. The two-week period that ends Jan. 16 is the only time when college football players can enter their names and head to new schools after the Division I Administrative Council voted to eliminate the spring transfer portal in September.

Speaking about Fisch specifically, Thamel noted the UW coach has been working to retain his roster for 2026. Entering Wednesday, the Huskies had 11 players who had announced intentions to enter the transfer portal. Most notably sophomore running back Adam Mohammed, junior defensive tackle Bryce Butler and freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright.

“With the portal, it’s all a high-stakes game of poker when every single college football player is essentially a free agent come Jan. 2,” Thamel said.

Fisch’s situation at Washington has not changed since beating Boise State 38-10 to win the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. He’ll officially begin his third year on Jan. 8, according to his contract.

He remains tied to UW through the 2030 season after signing a seven-year contract before the 2024 season. Fisch went 9-4 in 2025 and is 15-11 during his two seasons with the Huskies. He signed UW’s top-rated recruiting class since 1999 during the early signing period, but went 0-3 against teams currently ranked in the College Football Playoff poll.

His total compensation in 2025, not counting performance bonuses, was $7.58 million. That ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 9 among Big Ten coaches, according to USA Today’s college football head coach salaries list.

Behind the likes of Illinois’ Bret Bielema, who Fisch and UW beat 42-25 in 2025, and Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell, who defeated Washington 13-10 this season. But before Oklahoma’s Brent Venables and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko, who both made the CFP.

Fisch is scheduled to get a $75,000 raise in 2026. Additionally, his buyout drops from $10 million to $6 million on Jan. 9, though that number seems unlikely to deter a program like Michigan that can rely on significant financial resources.