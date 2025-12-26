Analysis: Mariners’ Rob Refsnyder signing makes them a better team

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – When the Seattle Mariners announced the signing of veteran hitter Rob Refsnyder to a one-year, $6.5 million contract, there was some consternation among the fan base (like always) about his fit or need on the Mariners’ 26-man roster.

Of course, many fans were awaiting some movement on potential trades for Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan or Diamondbacks slugger Ketel Marte. So the signing of a 34-year-old platoon hitter doesn’t exactly satisfy their appetite for an impact hitter.

To be clear, the signing of Refsnyder does not mean the Mariners aren’t still working on adding an impact hitter with more of an everyday role.

They remained engaged in talks with the Cardinals for Donovan, while continuing to monitor the asking price for Marte, which has been reported to be excessive to exorbitant.

Though Refsnyder played second and third base early in his nine-year MLB career, he’s spent most of his time at either of the corner outfield spots, first base or designated hitter the past four seasons, playing against left-handed pitchers.

It is fair to wonder how the Mariners will use Refsnyder in an outfield that features everyday players in center fielder Julio Rodríguez and left fielder Randy Arozarena, and an expected right-field platoon of Victor Robles and Luke Raley or Dom Canzone.

The roster became unbalanced late in the 2025 season. After designating right-handed hitters Donovan Solano and Dylan Moore for assignment late in the season, the roster and daily lineup became heavily left-handed with few right-handed options to counter against left-handed starters and relievers. Mitch Garver was their most dangerous right-handed hitter off the bench. But he was usually in the lineup at DH or a rare start at catcher against a left-hander.

Perhaps the best example of Seattle’s lopsided roster came on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Park. After spotting the Padres five runs in the first inning, the Mariners roared back to take a 6-5 lead in the fifth inning with Arozarena and Eugenio Suárez ripping three-run homers.

The one-run lead was short-lived as the Padres scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to go ahead 7-6. With Canzone, J.P. Crawford and Cole Young scheduled to bat in the bottom of the sixth, San Diego brought in All-Star lefty reliever Adrian Morejon to start the inning. Morejon had faced 98 left-handed hitters, and they had mustered 13 singles and a double with a walk and 28 strikeouts.

Instead of having a right-handed hitter to counter against Morejon, manager Dan Wilson let Canzone, Crawford and Young hit.

The results were predictable. Morejon dominated the three lefty hitters, needing 14 pitches to strike out Canzone and Crawford swinging, and Young looking.

Having Refsnyder would give Wilson an option to use in that situation. He’s a younger and better version of Solano.

When the Mariners have to face a lefty starter, they can use Refsnyder at designated hitter instead of Canzone or give Josh Naylor a day off at first base if needed.

Since the 2022 season, Refsnyder has posted a .312/.407/.516 slash line vs. left-handed pitchers in 501 plate appearances with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 homers, 77 RBI, 64 walks and 109 strikeouts. His 155 weighted runs created – an all encompassing metrics that tries to define value, with 100 being league average – vs. left-handed pitchers is sixth highest in all of MLB during that time with Aaron Judge (208), Yordan Álvarez (176), Paul Goldschmidt (168), Yandy Díaz (168) and Jose Altuve (166) before him.

Beyond his success against left-handed pitchers, Refsnyder is considered a high-level person with a tireless work ethic and natural leadership skills.

“That was such a smart sign for them,” said an MLB scout from another American League team. “He will fit that clubhouse so well.”

Though fans may want the Mariners to add another player with better numbers and a bigger name, Refsnyder makes them a better team. He gives them a better option off the bench or in a platoon role than in previous seasons.