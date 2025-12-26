Spokane County directs $200,000 to ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Medical Lake and Elk

Spokane County will send $200,000 to aid in rebuilding efforts in Elk and Medical Lake after the devastating wildfires of 2023.

Spokane County commissioners unanimously approved sending the money at their Dec. 18 meeting. The sum comes from revenue from document recording fees designated for affordable housing projects.

The money, which matches a contribution from the Innovia Foundation, is meant to bridge a funding gap so that a group of Mennonite volunteers can keep their hands busy before a federal funding stream is available, said Commissioner Josh Kerns. Kerns represents the northernmost chunk of the county, including the Elk community still rebuilding after the Oregon Road fire.

The Spokane Region Long Term Recovery Group, formed just after the fires to aid in rebuilding, will receive the total sum of $400,000 from the county and Innovia. That local group will then use the funds in part to buy construction materials to be used by volunteers from a national organization called Mennonite Disaster Services, who have been helping build homes in Elk and Medical Lake.

“They come in, no charge, they bring their own tools, pay for their own room and board and help these communities rebuild,” Kerns said. “They’re here now, they need assurance that they’ll be able to buy supplies to ensure they can keep working.”

Kerns said “full recovery” from the fires could still be years away; the Spokane Region Long Term Recovery Group has built eight homes with another five still under construction. Next year, the group estimates it could build another 18-20, Kerns said.

The group will likely be the recipients of some of the $44 million in federal funding approved for the county in January for disaster recovery. There’s an extensive process that goes along with doling out that money, Kerns said, including holding community meetings, accepting applications for the reimbursement of recovery projects, reviewing applications and finally reimbursing organizations for what they have already spent on recovery. The county should be ready to do that by April at the latest, Kerns said.

“At this stage, we are concentrating our efforts, cutting through remaining red tape, and working closely with local partners to keep rebuilding and moving forward,” wrote Commissioner Al French, whose district includes Medical Lake. “These coordinated actions are designed to ensure the recovery remains efficient, targeted, and responsive to the ongoing need of those affected.”

In the meantime, the cash from the county and Innovia means the group of Mennonite volunteers can build without interruption while waiting for the federal cash to flow.

“There are so many individuals who have come together to help these folks who’ve had to deal with such a horrible, horrible situation with the fires,” Kerns said.