Spokane mayor orders flags lowered in remembrance of Rev. Jesse Jackson

The Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses an audience of thousands on Feb. 7, 2011, at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center in Moscow, Idaho. (The Spokesman-Review photo archive)
By Emry Dinman emryd@spokesman.com(509) 459-5472

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown ordered flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday in remembrance of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and former presidential candidate who died Feb. 17.

“Throughout his life, Reverend Jackson promoted peace and justice,” Brown wrote in a statement, noting she had met him at a Gonzaga University event. “He challenged our country to live up to its highest ideals, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to build a more just and inclusive future.”

Brown’s announcement Tuesday coincides with an order from Gov. Bob Ferguson lowering all state and U.S. flags at state facilities on Wednesday. Flags will remain lowered until sunset.