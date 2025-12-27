Affordable design tips for small spaces

A small office is made to feel open and bright through the use of mirrors. (Scott Gabriel Morris/HOBBS/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Designing a small space can be challenging, but with the right approach, even the most compact room can be made to feel open, airy and larger than its size.

The key is to avoid common design pitfalls such as overwhelming a room with too much color, pattern or oversized furniture and instead focus on timeless design techniques that help maximize flow, light and proportion.

By embracing neutral palettes, thoughtful furniture placement, layered textures and smart lighting, you can transform a small space into one that feels larger and more functional.

Common mistakes

One of the biggest mistakes that one can make especially as it relates to small spaces is to overwhelm it with color and pattern. Neutral color palettes, layered textures and natural materials have stood the test of time because they work in any environment and can evolve with small updates and blend well with nearly any décor. Classic design foundations, solid lighting, balance and proportion will never go out of style.

Tips for making a small room feel bigger

Furniture placement is key. Furniture should enhance not overwhelm a space. Often in small interiors, less is more. It is critical to allow for furniture placement that encourages conversation and flow as well. Be sure not to block pathways or entrances and allow a room to breathe.

Colors that enhance

Neutrals and muted tones such as pastels, off-white and light gray can be by themselves or layered in a space to add depth and interest without closing in a space or making it feel small.

Opt for more subtle design techniques such as an accent wall over the popular “color drenching” trend. Accent walls are powerful as far as making a design statement but tend to just add a “pop of color” as opposed to an overall color experience.

Affordable Ideas

Let there be light. Lighting can be a key to making a small space feel larger. This is not where you will want to skimp. Look for opportunities to infuse purposeful lighting such as table lamps, floor lamps and pendants. An affordable and readily available option is a local big box or hardware store, you will find lots of options – and be sure you leave with the right bulbs.

Furniture selections

Consider including smaller scale items such as stools, benches, ottomans and side tables. These items are often “cash and carry” at retail stores for national brands and often allow you to furnish a space at an approachable cost.