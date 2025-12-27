WCC reset: One reason for optimism and one question for all 12 teams entering conference play

The West Coast Conference, same as it ever was?

Two months into the 2025-26 season, a familiar scenario is unfolding at the top of the league standings. Entering its 37th and final season in the WCC, No. 7 Gonzaga is in the driver’s seat once again, fresh off completing one of the toughest nonconference schedules in program history. Saint Mary’s, the only team that’s consistently pushed Gonzaga during its WCC residency, appears to be in decent position to do it again after winning an outright league title each of the last two years.

The overall conference outlook may not be much different than it was back in October when we made our preseason WCC predictions, but with conference games starting Sunday we decided to go down the list – ranked by current record, not predicted finish – and detail one reason we’re optimistic about each of the 12 teams as well as one question they each face entering league play.

1. Gonzaga

Record: 12-1

Why we’re optimistic: Braden Huff (19.1 points per game) is scoring as efficiently as any frontcourt player in the country and generally isn’t the top Gonzaga post on opposing scouting reports.

One big question: Defense was Gonzaga’s calling card early on, but the Zags allowed 70 or more points in the last three games after doing it just twice through the first 10.

2. Saint Mary’s

Record: 11-2

Why we’re optimistic: Rebounding, defense and Mikey Lewis. The Gaels have changed personnel and lost all-conference talent, but they still look like a vintage Randy Bennett team. Lewis, who’s shooting 40% from 3, has taken the next step in his game.

One big question: The Gaels played just four top-100 KenPom teams during nonconference play. They’re 2-2 in those games, but 0-2 against opponents that rank inside the top 60.

3. Seattle U

Record: 11-2

Why we’re optimistic: While the Redhawks didn’t exactly beat the class of the ACC with a 77-69 win over Stanford, or take down a Big Ten contender with their 70-66 victory over Washington, those results sent a message and it’s unlikely Chris Victor’s team will be intimidated as it enter its first WCC season on a six-game win streak.

One big question: Seattle’s rebounding numbers (35.3 rpg) could hurt the Redhawks against the WCC’s “big two,” with Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s both averaging north of 40 per game.

4. Santa Clara

Record: 9-4

Why we’re optimistic: Christian Hammond, who didn’t play last season, has made somewhat of an unexpected leap to become Santa Clara’s leading scorer, now averaging 17.4 ppg on 44.6% shooting from the 3-point line.

One big question: The Broncos’ approach offensively. Herb Sendek’s team ranks No. 24 nationally in 3-point attempts per game, but just No. 284 in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

5. Loyola Marymount

Record: 9-4

Why we’re optimistic: Could this be LMU’s best defensive team under sixth-year coach Stan Johnson? The Lions are No. 34 nationally in scoring defense (66.1 ppg), No. 23 in field goal percentage defense (38.6%) and No. 40 in 3-point percentage defense (29.3%).

One big question: The Lions’ recent form. After winning six straight games to open the year, LMU has dropped four of its last seven games and failed to eclipse 70 points in four of those.

6. Pacific

Record: 9-4

Why we’re optimistic: Returning wing Elias Ralph has been the leader Pacific needed, pacing the Tigers in points (17.1), rebounds (6.2), steals (1.2) and blocks (1.2). Pacific’s nine nonconference wins are also the school’s most since 2019-20.

One big question: Each of the Tigers’ nine wins have come against non-Division I teams, or DI teams ranked No. 218 or lower in KenPom. All but three of Pacific’s foes in the WCC rank higher.

7. San Francisco

Record: 8-5

Why we’re optimistic: The Dons have taken more losses than expected, but two of those came with forward David Fuchs injured. They’re 2-0 with Fuchs back in the lineup and he’s averaged 21.5 ppg in those games.

One big question: Guards Ryan Beasley and Tyrone Riley IV had a lot on their shoulders, trying to replace the production USF lost from Malik Thomas (19.9 ppg) and Marcus Williams (15.1). Beasley and Riley IV probably need to hit another level if the Dons hope to compete for a top-three spot in the WCC.

8. Oregon State

Record: 8-5

Why we’re optimistic: A 78-75 win at Arizona State could be a good springboard for what Oregon State hopes to do moving forward. Josiah Lake II scored 23 points on perfect shooting from the foul line (12 of 12) in the win.

One big question: Not to sound redundant, but we’ll repeat what we said about Seattle U: The rebound margin (-3.0, 307th in NCAA) needs to improve in a big way if the Beavers hope to have a puncher’s chance against the best teams.

9. Portland

Record: 7-6

Why we’re optimistic: One year after Austin Rapp won WCC freshman of the year honors, coach Shantay Legans discovered another diamond in the Australian rough. Freshman guard Joel Foxwell, a Melbourne native, is leading the Pilots in scoring (13 ppg) and assists (7.1 apg).

One big question: Portland has yet to make the defensive strides it needs under Legans. The Pilots rank No. 329 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 81.9 points per game.

10. San Diego

Record: 5-7

Why we’re optimistic: Even after a five-game slide during nonconference play, the Toreros still picked up five wins, one fewer than they had the entirety of the 2024-25 season.

One big question: Can San Diego at least address deficiencies on one side of the floor? Currently, the Toreros rank No. 274 in scoring offense and they’re tied for 268th in scoring defense.

11. Washington StateRecord: 5-8

Why we’re optimistic: The Cougars appear to have a bona fide star in freshman guard Ace Glass, who’s averaging 15.9 points after scoring 81 over three games at the Maui Invitational. Even with scouting reports zeroing in on him now, Glass has still been effective.

One big question: Slow starts have doomed WSU and the Cougars still don’t have a win against a Division I opponent outside a friendly venue (the Cougars beat Eastern Washington at the Arena and DII Chaminade in Maui, but those are their only wins away from Beasley Coliseum). WSU’s opening eight-game WCC stretch, featuring five road games and a home test against Gonzaga, should tell us a lot about David Riley’s team.

12. PepperdineRecord: 5-8

Why we’re optimistic: Guard Aaron Clark needs to become more consistent, but the 6-foot-4 sophomore is capable of big scoring nights, and he’s reached the 25-point mark on three occasions already.

One big question: The Waves own just two Division I wins and open WCC play with Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara. Can they stay competitive in at least one of those three games to carry confidence into the rest of the WCC slate?