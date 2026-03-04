Gonzaga’s Braden Huff, Emmanuel Innocenti named to WCC All-Academic Team

Braden Huff was named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic Team for the second straight season and teammate Emmanuel Innocenti joined him as one of the 11 players honored Wednesday.

Two other Gonzaga players, Braeden Smith and Steele Venters, were among the eight others named honorable mention.

Huff, who’s pursuing a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing, carries a 3.37 grade-point average. The junior forward was averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for Gonzaga before injuring his left knee in January.

A sport management major, Innocenti has a GPA of 3.40. The junior wing has excelled on the court for the Zags, averaging six ppg and 3.6 rpg while transforming into the team’s top on-ball defender.

Smith is a philosophy major carrying a 3.56 GPA while Venters, a graduate student working toward a degree in athletic administration, boasts a 3.20 GPA. Smith is averaging 5.5 ppg and a team-high 3.9 apg while Venters is averaging five ppg.

The other nine WCC players named to the All-Academic Team were San Diego’s Emmanuel Callas, Seattle U’s John Christofilis and Brayden Maldonado, Saint Mary’s Joshua Dent, Santa Clara’s Jake Ensminger and Brenton Knapper, Washington State’s Parker Gerrits, and Loyola Marymount’s Rick Issanza and Jan Vide.