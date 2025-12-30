Gonzaga women beat Pepperdine 75-52 for 19th straight win against Waves

Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker drives to shoot against Pepperdine’s Bella Green during a West Coast Conference game on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

It’s not like Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier has needed to put out a help wanted ad.

Gonzaga has had no trouble scoring points, but it has lacked a consistent third double-digit scorer. Lauren Whittaker and Allie Turner have carried much of the offensive load.

At least five Zags have displayed the ability to score when needed. But it was a freshman’s turn Tuesday.

Jaiden Haile had her first double-double and the Bulldogs pulled away from Pepperdine 75-52 in a West Coast Conference game with 4,980 in attendance at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga extended its longest winning streak of the season to four, improving to 10-5 overall in their second WCC game.

Haile had 21 points and 12 rebounds, becoming the fourth GU true freshman to score 20 or more with 10 or more rebounds. She also had three assists.

“Such a dominant post,” Whittaker said of Haile. “You’ve seen it the last two games. (She) came out when we really needed it. Got some big baskets and that jump shot is just killer. Teams are going to have to start guarding her.”

Whittaker appreciates a third productive player, especially an inside threat. It could take some pressure off her.

“She’s having a really good year and continuing to grow in confidence,” Fortier said. “We’re good at a lot of things, but that’s one area (forward) that we are really good … when they can get each other the ball. They’re all better when the group gets better.”

Gonzaga had one of its more complete games Tuesday. The Zags finished with a two-to-one ratio in assists to turnovers. They had 22 assists on 28 made baskets and tied a season-low in turnovers (11).

“Our team is just growing,” Fortier said.

Haile is happy to be in the middle of the growth. She said she appreciates the faith her teammates have in her.

“We trust each other a lot more than we did at the beginning of the season,” Haile said. “When I pass it into (Whittaker), she’s gonna get a bucket, or when I skip it to Allie in the corner, that’s an automatic shot. So trusting each other and then just having fun.”

Interestingly, just five Zags scored. Gonzaga’s offensive surges were spectacular.

Gonzaga closed out the third quarter with a 15-2 flourish, putting the game out of reach going into the fourth with a 55-35 lead.

A Turner basket off a give-and-go with Haile gave the Zags their biggest lead at 72-47 with 2:58 remaining.

Whittaker was a rebound short of another double-double with a game-high 22 points. Turner added 17 points, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and four assists.

Junior transfer forward Taylor Smith and freshman wing Julia Wilson added four assists each for the Zags.

Gonzaga opened the game with a 14-2 lead. A scoring drought by the Zags, though, spilled into the second quarter. Zeryhia Aokuso scored to open the period, stopping the scoreless stretch at 6 minutes, 11 seconds.

Pepperdine (9-5, 0-2) pulled within 16-14 when Taija Sta. Maria hit a 3-pointer. Then Gonzaga’s forwards took over.

Whittaker, Haile and Smith got involved. Haile’s baskets came off short jumpers. In between, Turner hit a third straight 3-pointer, and by the time Haile hit an 8-foot turnaround jumper off an assist from Smith, Gonzaga extended the lead to 33-18 with 1:24 to go before halftime.

It was Gonzaga’s 19th straight win over Pepperdine. The teams will only play once under the WCC’s new unbalanced schedule.

Gonzaga visits the WCC’s newest member, Seattle, on Friday before heading to Santa Clara to face arguably one of the WCC’s hottest teams on Sunday.