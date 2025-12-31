The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
20-year-old Clayton man identified in double fatality crash near Liberty Lake

Washington State Patrol investigates a double fatality crash Saturday on Trent Avenue and Harvard Road, 2 miles north of Liberty Lake.  (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A 20-year-old Clayton, Washington, man who died Saturday in a head-on crash that also killed the driver in the other car near Liberty Lake has been identified.

Michael P. Higley was driving about 3 a.m. west on Trent Avenue, near Harvard Road, when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Thomas L. Nafe Jr., 61, of Athol, Idaho, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Both drivers died at the scene 2 miles north of Liberty Lake, troopers said.

WSP said Nafe was wearing a seat belt and Higley was not. 

The release said crossing the center line and excessive speed caused the crash. 