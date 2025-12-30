Is Cam Ward a franchise-caliber QB? Titans’ rough season has made it hard to judge

By Jeff Howe The Athletic

Cam Ward’s best moments this season should have the Tennessee Titans feeling optimistic about their No. 1 pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there’s still too much chaos in the overall landscape in Nashville these days to feel certain about his long-term viability.

Ward has already endured changes on the coaching staff, with Brian Callahan getting fired after six games and offensive line coach Bill Callahan choosing to follow his son out the door. He’s been sacked 55 times, tied for the most in the NFL, and played for a team that’s been in contention for the top pick for the second consecutive season.

Such disruption and adversity always stunts a young quarterback’s development, and Ward already faced a sharp learning curve after spending much of his college career in an Air Raid system. In college, he didn’t deal with extensive pre-snap communication, including longer play calls in the huddle, or the added responsibility at the line of scrimmage of making checks and signaling motions. It’s similar to graduating from simple addition into calculus, only with the added risk of getting smoked by a 300-pounder if he can’t solve the equation within 2.5 seconds.

Soon enough, Ward will be tasked with learning another new system when the Titans hire their next coach.

“That doesn’t help, for sure,” said an NFL executive, granted anonymity so he could speak openly.

Ward has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 148 rushing yards and a score. He’s also fumbled a league-high 11 times, losing seven. Ward’s 79.8 passer rating ranks 26th out of 27 qualifying quarterbacks.

Aside from the internal chaos — including a shaky defense that also hasn’t helped a developing QB enough times to stay on schedule — the Titans didn’t catch any breaks with the schedule. Ward has faced nine of the top 12 defenses in points allowed, including seven of the top eight. That doesn’t even factor in games against the Indianapolis Colts (twice) and Cleveland Browns, who were stingier before collapsing down the stretch.

Ward’s receiving leaders are tight ends Chigoziem Okonkwo and rookie Gunnar Helm, while his most productive wideouts are rookie fourth-rounders Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. Big-ticket free agent Calvin Ridley was an afterthought before breaking his leg in November. Surely, there’s value in comfort with a young QB throwing to tight ends and running backs, but an offense’s potential is greatly limited without proven wideouts.

Ward, 23, has been better of late, rebounding from a 1-11 start to win twice in December. He was only sacked three times in his first three games this month, and he didn’t fumble during that stretch. That had been quite the improvement after being sacked multiples times in his first 12 games and had been coming off a streak of seven consecutive outings with at least three sacks.

However, the New Orleans Saints sacked Ward four times Sunday, and he lost one of his two fumbles. There’s an obvious correlation, and the same story has been told of rookie quarterbacks for generations.

Despite that blip, Ward has improved his ball security, with just one interception and two lost fumbles in his last seven games. That’s a pivotal part of his development.

While evaluating Ward, one executive said it’s important to start with the plays when things were structured around him. To be sure, he’s made a flurry of improbable throws to display his arm talent, including some wow moments against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, but his progress would be viewed as more sustainable when making the simpler plays on schedule.

“He’s running for his life most of the time,” the executive said. “His offensive line is terrible. You grade when things are done right, as much as you can. Throw out the negative plays when they aren’t his fault. Take some of those, too, to see where he can learn and fix things. You look for the flashes, and then hope they can really push it into next year.”

Ward’s throwing motion was debated by evaluators before the draft, which wasn’t a surprise after it was picked apart during his journey from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami. While beauty is in the eye of the beholder with a QB’s delivery, there are some around the NFL who are concerned his accuracy will have a ceiling if he doesn’t refine his mechanics.

“The great equalizer is his ability to scramble and make plays,” an executive said. “Who knows if he’ll ever be strong on schedule. It’s hard to know how much it’s sustainable to make plays off schedule outside of the offense.”

The Titans’ next coach will have a singular priority: Develop Ward into the franchise quarterback.

“They have to be all-in on him,” the executive said.

So far, there’s been enough to like about Ward’s future potential. But to be reasonable with expectations for the rookie, the Titans need to give him a lot more help before they can truly assess his ability to grow into the quarterback who can lead a franchise for the long haul.