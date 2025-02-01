Tarra Wallack’s 22 points lead Washington State women over San Diego 67-60

From staff reports

PULLMAN – The Washington State women’s basketball team won its third straight Saturday, a steady 67-60 victory over San Diego in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.

Tarra Wallack scored a game-high 22 points with nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (15-10, 10-4 WCC), who got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Dayana Mendes off the bench.

WSU held the Toreros (4-17, 0-12) to 35% shooting from the field and 2 of 15 on 3-pointers. The Cougars were in control for most of the contest, leading by more than five points for the entire second half and by 12 with 1 minute, 17 second to play.

WSU has all week to prepare for Saturday’s game at Gonzaga (15-8, 10-2), a crucial tilt in the regular-season conference title race.