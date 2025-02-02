The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN

4 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Norfolk State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Colgate at Lehigh CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPN

6 p.m.: North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham ESPN2

6 p.m.: Alcorn State at Grambling ESPNU

Basketball, college women

7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Houston at New York NBA

7 p.m.: Orlando at Golden State NBA

Basketball, Unrivaled

4 p.m.: Phantom vs. Mist TNT

5:15 p.m.: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls TNT

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Chelsea at West Ham USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change