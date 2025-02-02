On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN
4 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Norfolk State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Colgate at Lehigh CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham ESPN2
6 p.m.: Alcorn State at Grambling ESPNU
Basketball, college women
7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Houston at New York NBA
7 p.m.: Orlando at Golden State NBA
Basketball, Unrivaled
4 p.m.: Phantom vs. Mist TNT
5:15 p.m.: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls TNT
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: Chelsea at West Ham USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change