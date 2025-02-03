‘I love what I do every day’: Corey Kispert talks life with Wizards, Gonzaga presence in NBA

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

DALLAS – Corey Kispert realizes maybe the only thing that any NBA player can consistently expect is change, something he’s seen plenty of during his first three seasons in Washington.

In just his fourth season, Kispert has witnessed countless teammates come and go, including fellow former Gonzaga star and good friend Rui Hachimura, who was traded to Los Angeles in early 2023, and is now on his second head coach in the nation’s capitol with Brian Keefe.

But he’s not complaining.

“It’s unique to still only play for one team and organization,” Kispert said. “I feel really comfortable and definitely know my way around town. I know people in the building. That sort of thing goes unnoticed by somebody that doesn’t know much about the NBA, the way you can feel comfortable off the court and how it makes you feel more comfortable on it. Obviously, I love my job. I love what I do and to be able to say with a clear conscience that I love what I do every day, I’m definitely more blessed than a lot of other people.”

The affable 6-foot-7 small forward was a cornerstone of some great Zags squads. As a senior, he was 2021 WCC Player of the Year, first-team All-America, won the Julius Erving Award as college’s top small forward, first-team All-WCC for the second straight year and Academic All-American of the Year.

Despite not being able to return to Spokane for a game since his days as a Bulldog, he continues to follow the Zags closely and always likes seeing new players with similar roots like Denver’s Julian Strawther – now in his second NBA season – entering the NBA or the G League.

“It’s great, a rising tide raises all the ships. To see everybody who I played with or got a chance to watch at Gonzaga get an opportunity at the NBA is awesome,” said Kispert, who entered Monday’s game at Charlotte averaging 11.1 points, three rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. “We’re definitely top five as far as players representing their schools and that’s really special.”

Gonzaga is tied for fifth with 11 active players in the NBA.

From East to West

Since he’s spent his entire NBA career in the Eastern Conference, which features fellow Zags Kelly Olynyk (Toronto) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando), Kispert says anytime he gets to see any of his fellow Gonzaga products who play in the West, it has added meaning.

“The guys in the West I really enjoy seeing because you only see them once or twice a year and it makes those check-ins and meetups pre- and postgame more special,” he said.

Among them is Brandon Clarke, who has successfully returned to the court in Memphis after missing over a year with a torn Achilles tendon.

“Yeah, tough times don’t last, tough people do and Brandon’s a tough guy. He always has been,” Kispert said. “It’s really good to see him stick with it in Memphis. They love him over there and he’s played awesome. He’s definitely a handful whenever you play against him and I’m really happy for his commitment and his attitude through it all. It (his injury) can’t be an easy thing to deal with.”

Damontas Sabonis is another former Zag in the Western Conference, starring in Sacramento. Earlier this month, Sabonis saw his jersey raised to the rafters at McCarthey Athletic Center.

“Again, deserves it,” Kispert said. “The guy’s the ultimate pro. He acted like a pro when he was in college and he definitely deserves to be up there. There’s only a few people that have impacted that program more.”

Keefe connection

Keefe is in his first full season as an NBA head coach after taking over on an interim basis last season following the dismissal of Wes Unseld Jr. Kispert says he appreciates the candor with which the former Unseld assistant offers him and his teammates.

“I like playing for Brian a lot. He’s honest with us,” he said. “He compliments when needed and critiques when needed. That’s kind of what you want as a player. You want to be held accountable and know when you mess up, you want someone that’s genuine. He’s consistent every day in how he coaches and that’s what we need, especially for this team trying to rebuild a build a culture that’s a playoff culture and a championship culture eventually.”

And over the past year, he and Keefe have developed a solid relationship. “(Corey is) terrific. Really enjoyed having him,” Keefe said. “Obviously, we re-signed him this year and were thrilled to do that. Ultimate pro, ultimate teammate. The guy’s just a worker, super diligent about his craft. He’s great, just a great example of how to be a professional basketball player and how you handle yourself. Lots of facets to his game that really help our team.”

Before a Jan. 27 game in Dallas, Keefe heaped some additional praise on Kispert, comparing him to a basketball immortal for his great off-ball movement and also extolling his high level of endurance.

“He’s like a John Havlicek guy. He can just really move and constantly move without the ball. He causes a lot of attention because of his movement,” Keefe said. “Not just his shooting but his ability to roll, his ability to drive. He’s a multifaceted offensive player who really impacts our offense when he’s in the game. We want constant movement from him when he’s on the court.”

Still only 25, Kispert admits to feeling like a seasoned veteran on a team with an average age of 23.6 years.

“On this team, yeah, I do (feel like a veteran),” he said. “Across the league, probably not, that second contract hasn’t really hit yet. Not exactly a veteran but on this team with all the young talent we have, I’m definitely a veteran and try to play and be like one. It’s a unique experience, feeling young at heart but being an old one on the team.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.