Mexico will send 10,000 troops to US border to avoid trade war

By Matthew Medsger Boston Herald

President Donald Trump’s plan to place tariffs on the nation’s largest trading partner will be postponed for at least a month in lieu of an agreement on Mexican troop deployments to the shared U.S.-Mexican border, according the president.

Trump said that he spoke to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on Monday morning and that the pair of them had reached an agreement which would see his unilaterally installed 25% tariff held in abeyance while a “deal” is worked out.

“It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump said via his Truth Social media platform.

Those troops, the president said, would aid in preventing the “flow of fentanyl” and help control illegal border crossings.

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” Trump wrote.

Sheinbaum said via social media that she’d had “a good conversation with President Trump” during which the pair discussed “our relationship and sovereignty” and reached several agreements.

First is that Mexico will deploy its troops, as indicated by the U.S. president. Second, Sheinbaum says the U.S. has “committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico,” which she says are used by the drug cartels to commit violence. Sheinbaum said that the U.S. and Mexico will “begin working today on two fronts: security and trade,” and that the U.S. would pause tariffs.

“We are a free, independent, and sovereign country,” she said in a later post, according to a translation.

The back and forth comes after Trump, late Saturday, declared he would place a 25% tariff on goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, the nation’s closest trading partners. Trump said he was doing so to combat synthetic opioids from crossing the borders. Both nations responded by promising tariffs of their own.

Trump reiterated his point Monday morning while expanding his list of grievances against our neighbors to the north.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there. What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada. Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.,” Trump wrote.

