State Rep. Mike Volz appointed Spokane County Treasurer, replacing Michael Baumgartner

State Rep. Mike Volz is soon to hold two public offices concurrently.

In a special meeting Monday, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Volz Spokane County Treasurer. The position was vacated by U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, who was elected to Congress last November.

The meeting featured interviews with each of the three finalists nominated by the Spokane County Republican Party under state law, which requires the party of the outgoing official to name three candidates for replacement. The other two candidates were treasurer’s office employee John Christina and Army veteran Robert Miceli. The individual interviews with each candidate can be viewed on the county’s YouTube page.

Volz has served as the county’s Chief Deputy Treasurer since 2011, while also spending the last seven years as a state representative for Airway Heights and much of the West Plains, areas north of Spokane and portions of the city’s north side, including Indian Trail and Hillyard.

Volz plans to run for reelection to the treasurer’s office instead of his seat in Olympia in 2026, he said.

Volz said he does not think working remotely will affect his ability to do both roles for the time being, as most financial work is “heads-down work, and that doesn’t change.” He noted that other representatives past and present have served in two roles at the same time.

“I also made a promise that I wouldn’t step down in the middle of session,” Volz said. “That would be not in the best interest of anybody in the constituency of my 6th district.”

State law precludes a candidate from appearing twice on a ballot, while also requiring an election be held for the treasurer position in 2025 for the duration of Baumgartner’s term. Another election will be held in 2026, when Baumgartner would have been up to run again, according to Spokane County.

The commissioners thanked the three finalists for participating in the process, commitment to public service, and for their military service. All three had financial management experience as well as time served in the U.S. military.

Spokane County Commissioner Al French thanked Volz for his years of public service and friendship ahead of the vote.

“You’ve been not only a great steward of taxpayer dollars, but you’ve been a good ally, and I deeply appreciate your friendship, your advice and your counsel, and your service to this community,” French said.

Commissioner Chair Mary Kuney said the Spokane County GOP did an excellent job of bringing forth candidates with experience and a commitment to public service. She thanked all the candidates before moving the vote forward.

“Congratulations, Mr. Volz,” Kuney said. “You’re now our new Spokane County Treasurer.”