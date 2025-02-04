Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Saint Mary’s Randy Bennett lobby for more days between WCC games

If Gonzaga coach Mark Few had his druthers, the schedule for the Zags’ and every other West Coast Conference team in action this week – and most weeks – would look different.

Same for Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett.

The WCC’s two most successful coaches are competitors on the court, but they agree that the conference should move away from its predominantly Thursday/Saturday game schedule as much as possible.

Gonzaga has four Thursday/Saturday weeks in conference play, including this week with Loyola Marymount up first at the Kennel, followed by a road game against Pacific, and next week when San Francisco and Pepperdine visit the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Of GU’s four Thursday/Saturday weeks, three are split weeks with one home game and one away or vice versa. Few said that doesn’t leave much time to prepare for the Saturday game, particularly when travel is required between games. It’s also tougher on players’ bodies compared to having an extra day between contests.

“The coaches in the league asked to play on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (instead of Thursdays) and not do the Thursday/Saturday, but sometimes it falls on deaf ears,” Few said last week. “But it makes for much better games and the players are rested. To have a Thursday/Saturday where you’re traveling after an 8 o’clock game is idiotic, basically.

“We don’t even have travel partners anymore, so I have no idea why we continue to do it. That’s what happens when administrators are making the call and not coaches who actually know what’s going on.”

The Zags are coming off one of their two Tuesday/Saturday weeks. They handled Oregon State 98-60 at home before falling to Saint Mary’s 62-58 in Moraga, California. GU closes the regular season at Santa Clara on a Tuesday (Feb. 25) prior to facing San Francisco at the Chase Center on a Saturday (March 1).

Gonzaga also has two Wednesday/Saturday weeks. One is in the books with home wins over San Diego and Washington State. The next one includes a visit to Washington State on Feb. 19 before the rematch against Saint Mary’s in the Kennel on Feb. 22.

The conference-leading Gaels make the short drive to face San Francisco on Thursday before traveling to face Oregon State on Saturday. The Gaels have had two Tuesday WCC games and two on Wednesdays.

“I would like us to be Wednesday/Saturday,” Bennett said after Saturday’s win. “If you’ve got to stay an extra day on the road then so be it, but it gives you time to travel. We play San Francisco on Thursday, then we’re at Corvallis on Saturday and sometimes these games are early. I don’t know what time our game is at Oregon State (7 p.m.).

“Anyhow, it’s hard to get prepared, it’s hard on the kids, it’s hard on everybody, so I wish they’d go Wednesday/Saturday. If they need to go (Tuesday) every once in a while … our coaches said, ‘Listen, we’ll do it if it gets us good TV. If you can get on ESPN or ESPN2 or something like that, we’ll move a day, we’ll play Tuesday.’ Other than that, I kind of wish we could go Wednesday/Saturday.”

Gonzaga last year had one Tuesday conference game and one on Wednesday (vs. Portland, prior to a Saturday road win over Kentucky). GU is leaving the WCC after the 2025-26 season to join the reconfigured Pac-12 with WSU, OSU and five Mountain West schools.

Several power conferences generally follow a Tuesday/Wednesday and Saturday format, including the Big 12, Big East and SEC. The Big East and Big 12 occasionally holds conference games on Fridays and Sundays. The Big 12 also has had prominent Monday matchups, including Iowa State-Arizona and Iowa State-Kansas the last two Mondays with Baylor-Houston, Arizona-Baylor, Houston-Texas Tech and Kansas-Houston over the next month.

The Big Ten staged at least one conference game every day from Jan. 2 to Sunday and there won’t be many days off during February.

Attempts to reach the WCC office for comment were unsuccessful.

Commissioner Stu Jackson addressed scheduling challenges at the WCC Tournament last March in Las Vegas. The addition of WSU and Oregon State as affiliate members put the WCC at 11 teams, making scheduling more complicated than it would be with even-numbered membership.

Gonzaga-WSU and OSU-Portland would be obvious travel partners, but Jackson noted that “with 11 members, it’s a little dicey to try and do (travel partners).”