Rep. Michael Baumgartner is selecting a teacher to attend the state of the union address. Here’s how to nominate a teacher

Calling Eastern Washington educators: Rep. Michael Baumgartner wants “one exceptional teacher” as his special guest to the 2025 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on March 7.

The congressman announced Wednesday a contest for one high school teacher from the 5th congressional district to attend the address, selected from a pool of nominations.

Students, parents, fellow teachers or school administrators can nominate a high school teacher who has “gone above and beyond” to “shape the leaders of tomorrow,” according to a release from Baumgartner.

Nominations are to be made in the form of an essay, 250 to 500 words, explaining why the nominated teacher deserves to attend along with the teacher’s name, contact information and school.

“The essay should highlight the teacher’s impact on students, their innovative approach to education, commitment to the classroom, and any special achievements that set them apart,” the release reads.

The selected teacher will receive a ticket for the address, but will be responsible for their own transportation and lodging, per ethics guidelines from the House of Representatives.

Nominations should be sent to collin.tracy@mail.house.gov with “State of the Union Teacher Nomination” in the subject line. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 18.