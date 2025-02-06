Dear Annie: Feeling overlooked at stepson’s wedding

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I recently attended my stepson’s wedding. My husband and his ex-wife were announced as mother and father of the groom as they entered the wedding reception together.

His ex thought nothing of taking my husband’s arm as they entered. Meanwhile, I’m sitting at our table by myself as this is happening. My husband and I have been married for 15 years, so I had thought we would enter the wedding reception and be introduced as the father of the groom and his wife. What is the correct protocol?

I don’t want to cause unnecessary drama, but I can’t help but feel overlooked and unacknowledged when I have been in my step-son’s life for a long time. – Wedding Protocol

Dear Wedding Protocol: It’s understandable to feel undervalued by the lack of acknowledgment. Wedding protocols vary, but it is traditional for the biological parents to be acknowledged during a reception.

However, when a step-parent has been in the picture for a long time, it’s courteous to acknowledge them, too.

It’s possible that this was an oversight of the bride and groom rather than an intentional slight. If it still feels unresolved, talk to your husband about how you feel and request more open communication about family events going forward.

Dear Annie: I’m currently dating a woman who I met at a work seminar two years ago.

We are both in our mid-60s, have good jobs and are head over heels about each other. Neither of us have kids – her because she can’t and me because my ex didn’t want them.

She’s met both of my brothers and their families several times, and I’ve gotten positive feedback from both brothers and their wives.

I’ve met her youngest sister at Christmas last year and hit it off with her and her husband.

I’ve been thinking about asking her to move in with me but I have one big concern. Every time we run into somebody we know in the town where we live, she stops holding my hand before I introduce her as my girlfriend.

After chatting with the person, we start walking toward our destination, and she quickly holds my hand again.

It makes me wonder how serious she thinks our relationship is.

Am I flawed in my thinking?

How do I go about approaching this subject with her without ending our relationship? – Confused on the East Coast

Dear Confused: It’s possible that this is a subconscious compulsion on her end, and bringing it to her attention will be all it takes to fix it. It’s also possible that she is on the fence about a serious commitment. Either way, a conversation to get to the bottom of it is needed.

