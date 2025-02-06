Flights into Reagan National being reduced indefinitely due to crash

By Lori Aratani and Rachel Weiner Washington Post

The Federal Aviation Administration is indefinitely reducing flights into Reagan National Airport from 28 to 26 arrivals an hour to address safety concerns after the deadly crash there last week, according to two individuals with knowledge of the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The move, first reported by Reuters, comes on the heels of a collision between a regional passenger jet preparing to land at the airport and an Army helicopter, killing 67 people.

An FAA spokeswoman would only say that the agency “is slowing traffic into and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport due to weather conditions and recovery efforts in the area.”

Helicopter flights at the airport have been restricted indefinitely since Friday.

Local officials and pilots have warned for years that the airspace at National is dangerously crowded. The airport’s main runway is the busiest in the United States, with about 819 takeoffs and landings each day. It’s also shorter than most, with a tricky approach. And pilots have to contend with military and Coast Guard helicopters. Last year some members of Congress attempted to add 28 more daily round-trip flights out of National, over the objections of the airport and some airlines. A compromise added five more.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump promised a “great, computerized system” of air traffic control, something “brand new.”

“We spent billions and billions of dollars trying to renovate an old broken system,” Trump said. “Let’s spend less money and build a great system done by two or three companies … a great, computerized system for our control towers, brand new.”

Elon Musk, the billionaire orchestrating Trump’s efforts to slash the federal government, chimed in on his social media platform X with a promise to “make rapid safety upgrades to the air traffic control system.”

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy endorsed the effort, saying at an event Wednesday evening that he had spoken to Musk the day before. “He thinks differently than I think probably a lot of us do, but he has access to the best technological people, the best engineers in the world,” Duffy said. “We’re going to remake our airspace, and we’re going to do it quickly.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (Washington), the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, announced Thursday that she would write to Duffy and warn him that involving Musk in FAA business creates a significant conflict of interest. The FAA last year moved to fine Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, for failing to follow regulations. The company has won billions in federal contracts. After the election, Musk pushed for the removal of FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker, saying on X that “he needs to resign.” Whitaker stepped down on Jan. 20; an acting replacement, Chris Rocheleau, was named only after last week’s fatal crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been working on a multibillion-dollar modernization of aviation technology for the past two decades, promising to make flying safer and more efficient through the use of satellite technology. The program, known as “NextGen,” has been deployed at several airports, but outdated systems remain in use across the country.

The number of fully certified controllers at National’s air control tower has fallen in recent years, with trainees making up more of its workforce, according to FAA records. At the time the two aircraft collided, two people in the control tower were handling the jobs of four, and no single controller was dedicated to managing helicopter traffic, according to a report described to The Washington Post.

Dying in a commercial plane crash remains extremely rare; there were no such casualties at all in 2023. Last year was an unusually deadly one for aviation in this millennium, with 318 deaths out of nearly 5 billion travelers.

Trump on Thursday called the crash an anomaly while comparing it to golf balls on a driving range.

“The odds of that happening are extremely small,” Trump said of last week’s crash. “It’s like, did you ever see, you go to a driving range in golf and you’re hitting balls, hundreds of balls, thousands of hours. I never see a ball hit another ball.”