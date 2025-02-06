Justice Dept. says no immediate plans to release names of Jan. 6 FBI agents

By Spencer S. Hsu and Jeremy Roebuck Washington Post

Justice Department lawyers said Thursday that they have no immediate plans to publicly release the names of thousands of FBI agents and other personnel who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

They said they were open to a reaching an agreement that would bar them from doing so while litigation surrounding the issue continues.

Discussion of the possible accord emerged during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb on a pair of lawsuits filed anonymously by two sets of agents who had been involved in the Jan. 6 investigations or special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal cases against President Donald Trump.

The agents, in their filings, raised alarm that a review the Justice Department ordered last week of agents involved in the Jan. 6 investigation - the largest in the department’s history - could be a precursor to publicly identifying them and exposing them and their families to retribution.

“We need a very cohesive, robust, specific order dictating what the government’s commitments are,” Margaret Donovan, a lawyer for the FBI Agents Association, a nonprofit advocacy group that represents bureau employees, told the court. “We are one step away from those names getting released.”

Donovan said agents are concerned not only that the Justice Department might publicly divulge their identities but also that it might share the list with third parties. She noted that Elon Musk, who oversees Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, has already posted on social media the names of government employees working for different agencies, exposing them to a barrage of public harassment and criticism.

“We don’t have assurances that the DOGE does not have access to DOJ systems,” Donovan said. “We don’t have assurances other nongovernment persons operating within DOJ would not immediately release those names.”

Cobb granted the parties until later Thursday afternoon to see if they could work out a deal.

Lawyers for both sides expressed optimism they could reach an agreement similar to one struck overnight in an unrelated lawsuit seeking to block third-party access to the Treasury Department’s trillion-dollar payment system.

That suit was prompted by reports that the DOGE operation had gained access to the system. Ultimately, the government agreed to limit further access only to certain Treasury Department employees, including two DOGE representatives who have been made special employees of the department and those permitted by separate statute or IRS code.

Any similar agreement in the FBI case would give both sides more time to argue over the plaintiffs’ demand for a broader restriction on disclosing agent names while the case unfolds.

Government attorneys told Cobb on Thursday that the Justice Department’s review of the Jan. 6 investigation was prompted by an executive order that Trump signed within hours of his Jan. 20 inauguration.

On Tuesday, the FBI met a Justice Department deadline to send information on roughly 5,000 employees across the country. But the bureau withheld the names of its personnel, identifying them instead only by employee ID number.

The lawsuits argued that hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants who have been pardoned by President Donald Trump could seek revenge on those who worked on their cases if the employees’ identities become known.

Justice Department officials have told the FBI that those on the list could be subject to personnel actions, although acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove appeared to walk back that possibility in a memo Wednesday.

“No FBI employee who simply followed orders and carried out their duties in an ethical manner with respect to January 6 investigations is at risk of termination or other penalties,” Bove wrote in the memo to acting FBI director Brian Driscoll. “The only individuals who should be concerned about the process … are those who acted with corrupt or partisan intent, who blatantly defied orders from Department leadership, or who exercised discretion in weaponizing the FBI.”

The request for information about people who worked on the cases, coupled with a large number of firings or transfers of senior FBI and Justice Department officials and prosecutors who worked on the Jan. 6 investigations or the federal criminal cases against Trump, have prompted widespread concern within both organizations.

“This was an effort to target agents for retribution,” said Pamela M. Keith, an attorney at the Center for Employment Justice, which is representing one group of agents. “The government can now say it was not. But the executive order from Mr. Trump and his own words that he intends to exact vengeance and revenge from these agents for their investigations has to be taken into consideration for what happens here.”