Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler G. Totten and Nina M. J. Lewis, both of Spokane Valley.

David T. Nguyen, of Post Falls, and Son T. Le, of Spokane Valley.

Jayden G. Gonzales and Mikayla T. R. Michael, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Kristina Bondarev, restitution of premises.

Lyudmila Larkin, et al. v. Heather M. Spies, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Donner Jorju, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Fawn Kelly, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Manfield Owner III LLC v. Tucker Dean, et al., restitution of premises.

Steven R. Ells v. Henry F. Swim, Jr., et al., seeking quiet title.

Tamara MacPherson-Hansen v. Chad Hansen, complaint.

Iarjamanni Jones v. Jill Acquisition LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rough, Bryan and Hui, Eve.

Wdowiak, Leslie A. and Gary J.

Cabrera, Kellee L. and Jesse Q., Jr.

Hambleton, Justin L. H. and Shawna E.

Williams, Benjamin F., III and Sierra K.

Silva, Manuel M. and Buffin, Mercedes M. R.

Legal separations granted

Pimley, Christopher S. and Heather A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Meredith R. Smith, 38; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing.

Dominic E. Sanders, 22; one month in jail with credit given for one month served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Tylan M. Boissoneau, 23; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Lisa M. Horrocks, 34; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Anthony L. Bennett, 35; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Alyssa A. Samuels, 32; $489.57 restitution, 44 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Shaun M. Willhite, 45; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Matthew T. Cook, 42; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Robert Richards, 45; $750 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Sommer A. Smith, 39; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Robert J. Howland, 83; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (driving while intoxicated).

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cameron D. Traxinger, as known as Cameron D. Capaul, 56; 120 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Cameron R. Danley, 40; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Austin Hashiguchi, 26; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’ Sullivan

Vanessa B. Bearshield, 35; 60 days in jail, physical control.

Kimberly A. Campbell, 39; 13 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Caralynne A. Farnworth, 31; nine days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Elizabeth A. Gabrielson, 41; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Toni M. Glaeseman, 54; 45 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jasie Helkena, 48; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Suzannah R. Karn, 41; 39 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Thomas E. Lenocker, 50; six days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Kurt P. Meyer, 36; 44 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Robert G. Nelson, 25; 88 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.