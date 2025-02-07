Key matchup: Pacific guard Lamar Washington has been a closer in close games

STOCKTON, Calif. – Junior forward Elijah Fisher has scored in double figures in all but one of Pacific’s games. Senior forward Elias Ralph has reached double digits in all but three games.

Junior guard Lamar Washington hasn’t been nearly as consistent and his shooting percentage is much lower than his two Canadian teammates. The stats tells us otherwise, but we’ll give the slightest of key matchup nods to the 6-foot-4 Washington, though all three players will be high on Gonzaga’s scouting report.

The reason? If Pacific – and it’s a big if with the Tigers being big underdogs – can keep it close against the Zags on Saturday night, Washington has been a game-changer in crunch time. He scored 40 points against Washington State and his 3-pointer at the buzzer decided a 95-94 win in Pullman. He led the Tigers with 19 points and hit the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds remaining in Thursday’s 71-69 victory over San Diego.

Washington has had hot and cold stretches throughout the season, but Thursday marked his 17th double-figure scoring game and the seventh in the past eight.

He’s the third scoring option behind Fisher and Ralph, who combine for 32 points per game, but he’s been effective against some of the better teams on Pacific’s schedule.

Washington had 19 points against Arkansas and 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Saint Mary’s. He had 13 points and eight assists in a home victory over WSU on Jan. 30. He nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a loss to Portland.

He paces Pacific in minutes (34.7), assists (6.0) free-throw percentage (81), steals (36) and turnovers (4.0 per game).

Washington saw limited playing time at Texas Tech before following former Red Raiders assistant and first-year Pacific head coach Dave Smart to Stockton.

The Portland native is shooting just 37.8% from the field and 31.4% behind the 3-point line, but he’s had four games with at least three 3s, including a 4-of-6 effort against WSU in Pullman. He made 16 of 22 shots against the Cougars.

Washington isn’t shy behind the 3-point arc with 105 attempts, second on the team behind Petar Krivokapic, but he’s more effective in the midrange and creating off the dribble.

Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman will probably draw the defensive assignment on Washington, with Ryan Nembhard and Khalif Battle as potential options.