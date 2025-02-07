Spokane County to host placemaking public forums as part of comprehensive plan update

Residents in some of the fastest growing and most wildfire-vulnerable areas of Spokane County will soon have the opportunity to weigh in on the county’s plans for the future.

The Spokane County commissioners and the county’s planning department are in the midst of developing the county’s 2026 comprehensive plan, which will dictate growth, development and conservation in the region for the next few decades. Washington’s Growth Management Act requires county commissions to update their plans every seven years.

Starting Tuesday, the county will explore what residents of the West Plains, Spokane Valley and northern Spokane County see for the future of their communities. The county is hosting three community discussions in the coming week that will provide an overview of the work to update the plan, and delve into public space-making and resilient neighborhoods.

“This is an important and exciting time for Spokane County as we begin a community conversation about placemaking and the neighborhoods in which we want to live as we plan beyond the horizon, out to 2046,” Spokane County Planning Director Scott Chesney said in a news release.

The first session will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Enduris Professional Centre off U.S. Highway 2 at 1610 Technology Blvd. The discussion will focus on the greater West Plains, including Cheney, Medical Lake and Airway Heights.

Another session will be held Tuesday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. , this one focused on northern areas of Spokane County east of State Route 395. The discussion will be held in the Mead High School Media Center at 302 W. Hastings Rd.

Residents of Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake and Millwood will also have an opportunity to participate in the process. A public discussion will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the CenterPlace Regional Event Center at 2426 N Discovery Pl.

All three sessions can be attended virtually. A link to attend remotely can be found on the county’s webpage detailing the process of updating the plan.

There will be more opportunities for community participation in the coming months, including discussions on land use, housing, utilities, transportation, climate resilience and economic development, according to a county news release.