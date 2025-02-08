Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga holds opponent to under 65 points for fifth straight game in win over Pacific

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

STOCKTON, Calif. – Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 78-61 West Coast Conference win over Pacific on Saturday at the Spanos Center.

Defense holds up again

Mark Few told reporters he still wasn’t ready to “write songs” about Gonzaga’s defense after Thursday’s home win over Loyola Marymount – a game in which the Zags allowed only 53 points.

Saturday’s performance probably warranted a few stanzas, with Gonzaga limiting a fifth consecutive opponent to fewer than 65 points. The Tigers became the first team since Santa Clara to hit 40% of their shots from the field against GU, making 22 of 55, but they were limited to 5-of-20 shooting from the 3-point line and committed 15 turnovers.

Pacific had just 20 points at halftime but went on a late second-half spree to improve its shooting percentages and final scoring total. Leading scorer Lamar Washington had 22 points, with 18 coming in the second half.

Week to remember

Braden Huff posted single digits in the scoring column against Oregon State and Saint Mary’s but was a formidable force down low in the team’s ensuing two games.

Huff had 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench on Thursday against LMU, hitting 6 of 10 shots from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Two days later, Huff turned around and led Gonzaga in the scoring column, scoring 17 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The sophomore forward, who normally spells Graham Ike off GU’s bench, was one of six players averaging double figures entering the game, totaling 11.1 ppg and 3.7 rpg.

Stromer returns; Diagne still out

After an illness-related absence against LMU on Thursday, Dusty Stromer traveled to Stockton with the team and returned to the rotation against Pacific.

Stromer’s time on the court was limited. The sophomore guard was scoreless in nine minutes, shooting 0 of 2 from the field and 0 of 1 from the 3-point line. The only other stats he recorded were a blocked shot and rebound in the second half.

Freshman center Ismaila Diagne didn’t make the trip to Pacific and missed his second straight game with a concussion. Diagne, who tore an MCL earlier in the season, had played in two games – at Portland and home against Oregon State – before the concussion.