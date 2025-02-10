‘It’s about believing you belong.’ Ex-Gonzaga star Anton Watson puts in G League work with NBA dreams intact

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

In his first season of professional basketball, Anton Watson can’t think of a better situation.

Coming off a stellar college career at Gonzaga – a program that boasts 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, a streak trailing only Michigan State’s 26 – the second-round draft pick of the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics has found himself in perhaps the most tradition-rich organization in the league.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Watson, who has averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season while playing on a two-way contract for the Celtics’ G League team in Maine – about a two-hour drive from Boston. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but once I settled in, it’s about believing you belong here.”

Watson isn’t the first former Zag to play in the Celtics organization. Dan Dickau signed with Boston for the 2005-06 season. Kelly Olynyk broke into the NBA with the Celtics in 2013 and spent his first four seasons there.

But no matter how they arrived in Boston, every player who comes into the organization immediately has a full awareness of the team’s history – one with a league-leading 18 NBA titles.

“It’s cool being around, learning from the vets, practicing with them every day and seeing games,” said Watson, who believes his experience in Maine is already paying off.

“I’m playing more in the G League and getting experience playing against high-level dudes (there).”

Among those high-level dudes? How about former GU teammate Drew Timme, for one. Last month, Watson put up 16 points and 15 rebounds in a 109-91 loss to Timme and Long Island – the Nets’ G League affiliate. Timme, one of several former Bulldogs in the G League, finished with 10 points.

“It shows the talent Gonzaga has produced,” said Watson, who will square off against Timme again on Thursday. “It is sick (to be playing against him) because that’s my best friend, roommate for three years. Once we get on the court, it’s still competitive. It’s been fun in the G.”

Watson says his close friendship with Timme, who is in his second season in the G League, has been helpful in his transition to the professional ranks.

“I’ve talked to Drew a lot, “Watson said. “That’s probably the main guy I’ve talked to about his experience in the G League. (I) think right after I got drafted, Andrew Nembhard’s dad (Claude) called my family and gave me some advice. He just said ‘talk to Andrew.’ I’ve got Chet (Holmgren), talked to him. I knew what to expect coming in, but it’s still nice to have those guys to (talk to and) see how they went about it and their journeys.”

Until now, Watson’s journey hadn’t gotten very far from home. After winning two state titles at Gonzaga Prep and being named Mr. Basketball for the state as a senior, he moved on to Gonzaga, where he overcame early injuries in his career to become one of program’s legends. As a senior, Watson earned first-team All-West Coast Conference honors.

Like many who have played for GU coach Mark Few, it was a simple lesson from him that has resonated most.

“I think just patience (was my biggest takeaway from Coach Few),” Watson said. “My first year (at GU), I started and felt like it was going well and got injured. Then, I came back and wasn’t playing as much. It took me a while to understand that and myself. The coaches helped me get through that.”

One special aspect of his Gonzaga experience, he says, was getting to play in front of friends and family.

“I got a lot (of great memories). I’ve been there (in Spokane) my whole life,” Watson said. “When I was at GU, playing in front of my family and friends (was the best thing). My family was at every game, but whenever my family on my dad’s side wanted to come to a game, my grandpa, grandma, they could just come visit, stay with us and see a game. That was cool, playing at home.”

For now, home is Maine in the G League, where he hopes to hone his game and possibly make his NBA debut later this season.

“For me, it’s (about) being a sponge, whether it’s playing the four or the five or if they want to throw me at three, I’ve got to be able to adapt. They want to see what I can do, play small-ball five like (Celtics forward) Al Horford,” Watson said.

“It’s experimenting (with different roles and spots), seeing what I’m good at. It’s adjusting on the fly. That’s a lot of it. You’ve got to be ready to adjust no matter what they throw at you.”

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla likes the growth he’s already seen in Watson.

“It’s tough because he’s playing both the four and the five,” Mazzulla said. “He’s adjusting on who he’s guarding. In training camp, a lot of what we worked on was what tools he has versus cross matching and guarding different positions. He’s continuing to grow in that area and again, defense is most important.”

Watson’s offense, particularly shooting from long-range, seems to be improving, as well. In the end, Watson hopes to develop into a well-rounded NBA player capable of playing multiple positions.

“On the offensive end, I feel like my versatility has opened up a lot more than college because I can knock down a 3, be a connector,” Watson said. “Defense, using my physicality and being able to switch on one through five, those are the biggest things with how the NBA is now. You’ve got to be able to do that to stay on the court. (I need to) just keep building off those things.”

And through it all, he says, stay patient.

“They chose me for a reason,” Watson said. “Just keep believing in that and everything’s going to be fine. They all believe in me. They all trust me. My job is to develop and get better.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.