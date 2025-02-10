Most high school students don’t get 8 hours of sleep on school nights

By Ian McMahan Washington Post

In 2023, only 23 percent of high school students got at least eight hours of sleep on an average school night, according to a survey of adolescent health and well-being from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that charted a decline in students’ health lifestyle behaviors between 2013 and 2023.

The report, which describes 10-year trends and more recent changes over a two-year period, delves into adolescents’ diets, physical activity and sleep behaviors. It is based on a national youth risk behavior survey of a representative sample of students in grades nine to 12.

Across the survey period, there was a decrease in the percentage of high school students getting eight hours of sleep a night, from 32 percent in 2013 to 23 percent in 2023. In a glimmer of good news, the percentage held steady from 2021 to 2023. As with other aspects of the report focused on nutrition and exercise, female students were less likely to exhibit healthy sleep behaviors. In 2023, 22 percent of teen girls got at least eight hours of sleep vs. 25 percent of boys.

From 2013 to 2023, adolescents from all races and ethnicities slept less, according to the CDC data. Multiracial students’ sleep declined the most, from 32 percent sleeping eight hours a night in 2013 to 17 percent in 2023. The percentages of Black students sleeping eight hours dropped from 30 to 19 percent; Hispanic students declined from 33 to 24 percent; and Asian students dropped from 28 to 19 percent.

Most teens need about eight to 10 hours of sleep each night, according to the CDC. The report linked adequate sleep duration to better emotional regulation, physical and mental health, attention, learning and behavior. On the other hand, too little sleep increases the risk of chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke.