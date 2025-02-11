The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: NASCAR: Daytona 500 (first practice) FS1

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova FS1

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Louisville at N.C. State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest ESPNU

6 p.m.: Arizona State at Texas Tech CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College ESPNU

6 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

7 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: San Antonio at Boston ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ESPN

Hockey, Four Nations

5 p.m.: Sweden vs. Canada TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change