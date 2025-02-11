On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: NASCAR: Daytona 500 (first practice) FS1
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova FS1
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at TCU CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Louisville at N.C. State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest ESPNU
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Texas Tech CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College ESPNU
6 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
7 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: San Antonio at Boston ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ESPN
Hockey, Four Nations
5 p.m.: Sweden vs. Canada TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change