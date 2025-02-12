Coeur d’Alene rape suspect arrested in Spokane

A U.S. Marshals law enforcement task force arrested a rape suspect from Coeur d’Alene in Spokane on Saturday, according to an agency news release.

Frank Cunningham, 41, is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of video voyeurism for allegedly recording the sexual assaults.

Coeur d’Alene Police Department began searching for Cunningham last week. In partnership with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol, Cunningham was found near Thor Street and Third Avenue, the news release said.

Court records show Cunningham has charges of battery against a household member. He was charged with rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object in 2017, but those charges were dropped and he instead pleaded guilty to voyeurism.