Fox’s Super Bowl drew a record $800 million in advertising sales

By Hannah Miller Bloomberg

This year’s Super Bowl garnered more than $800 million in advertising sales for Fox Corp. across its broadcast and online outlets, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The number tops previous NFL championships, including the $600 million Fox brought in for broadcasting the game in 2023. This year’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set a record for single ad sales, with prices topping $8 million for a 30-second spot.

While the Eagles won a relatively easy 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, the game scored record viewership in part because more fans streamed the game than ever before. About 14.5 million of the 127.7 million viewers on Feb. 9 watched it online, mostly on Fox’s Tubi service.

That’s more than four times the 3.4 million who watched the Super Bowl last year on outlets other than Paramount Global’s CBS network. Paramount broadcast the 2024 game on CBS and streamed it on the company’s subscription-based Paramount+ service. Tubi is free to watch, something that likely factored into the surge in online viewing, and generates revenue from advertising sales. The game was also available on the NFL’s online outlets.

In an interview before the game last week, Tubi’s Chief Executive Officer Anjali Sud told Bloomberg Television that the Super Bowl is “a great opportunity to introduce Tubi’s value proposition to more of America.”

Tubi isn’t a big player in live sports, which are among the most expensive properties for TV networks to acquire. The service, which had nearly 100 million monthly users before the Super Bowl, typically features old movies and TV shows, as well as some low-budget originals. More than half of Tubi’s viewers are Gen Z or Millennials, according to the company. Some 77% don’t have cable-TV.

An ad for the streaming service, which ran during the game, featured a character with a head shaped like a cowboy hat interacting with others who dressed as wizards or pirates. It was meant to underscore the variety of programming available. The ad drew mixed reactions, including a mention on USA Today’s list of the game’s “most unhinged” commercials.

Tubi had a 26-second delay, the shortest lag time of any streaming service during the Super Bowl, according to video technology platform Phenix Real Time Solutions Inc. However, some viewers complained on social media about buffering issues.

Fox acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020 and later turned down unsolicited offers of more than $2 billion for the streamer.

The company has been investing heavily in the business. Steve Tomsic, Fox’s chief financial officer, said at a conference in December that Tubi had a deficit of about $240 million during the company’s 2024 fiscal year but that he still sees “an enormous amount of upside” in the service.

“It’s completely on us to drive better profitability out of Tubi,” he said.