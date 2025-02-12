Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sues NBC for $100M over ‘Making of a Bad Boy’ doc

By Samantha Chery Washington Post

Sean Combs filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit Wednesday against the companies behind “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,” alleging that the revelations from the broadcast were actually an “outrageous set of fresh lies.”

The nearly 90-minute documentary, which debuted in January on Peacock, featured Combs’ former friends, colleagues and employees who spoke about key moments in the embattled rapper and producer’s life, including his relationship with Kim Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Combs’ New York lawsuit alleges that through the documentary, NBCUniversal, Peacock and production company Ample Entertainment falsely insinuated that Combs was responsible for the deaths of Porter – his late romantic partner and mother to several of his children – and other prominent people in his orbit.

According to the complaint, the program “shamelessly advances conspiracy theories” by sharing claims made by Jaguar Wright – who suggested that it couldn’t have been a coincidence that multiple people in Combs’ orbit have died – as well as allegations from attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and her client Courtney Burgess, who said he had flash drives of sex tapes involving Combs and A-list celebrities. Combs sued Mitchell-Kidd and Burgess last month.

The lawsuit also alleges that producer Albert Brown (also known as “Al B. Sure!”) made false statements about the circumstances of Porter’s death, as well as about a rumored diary.

The NBC documentary “maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities’ to Jeffrey Epstein,” the lawsuit states.

Representatives for NBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Combs, who has denied sexual assault allegations in nearly 50 civil lawsuits filed since November 2023, is facing federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He pleaded not guilty and is in custody at a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial in May.

In a statement, Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff said the companies “made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism.”

“… In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, Defendants seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal,” she added.