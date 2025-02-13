Analysis: What recent moves by big-name receivers mean for Seahawks, DK Metcalf

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – NFL news wasn’t consigned to just the two teams playing in the Super Bowl last week.

A few days before the game, Los Angeles Rams receiver and former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp revealed that the Rams plan to trade him.

On the morning of the game came reports that receiver Deebo Samuel has asked for a trade from the 49ers, and that the Jets are likely to move on from Davante Adams as they likely part ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The ripple effect of those reports might be felt in Seattle, and not just in seeing two NFC West rivals moving on from veteran offensive stars: If the Seahawks really are interested in dealing DK Metcalf, the market for receivers might have shifted to favor buyers.

There already could be some big-name receivers hitting the market as free agents on March 12, led by Tee Higgins of the Bengals – considered the top potential free agent at any position – and including Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers, Amari Cooper of the Bills and Keenan Allen of the Bears.

More could become available as teams make salary-cap-related cuts as the free-agent signing period nears.

Speculation about Metcalf’s future is rooted largely in his contract situation. Metcalf is entering the final season of his three-year deal and has a $31.875 million cap hit in 2025, third highest of any receiver in the league.

That means the Seahawks are almost certain to try to sign Metcalf to an extension to bring down that cap hit and provide some clarity to his future. They would save only $10.875 million of that cap hit if he is cut or traded prior to June 1.

Some have wondered if the Seahawks could explore a trade rather than an extension, particularly if negotiations prove challenging.

This is where it’s worth a reminder that the Seahawks haven’t done or said anything to cast doubt on Metcalf’s future with the team.

During a news conference Tuesday to introduce new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, he and head coach Mike Macdonald said their hope is a new scheme will get more out of Metcalf.

“A lot to work with,” Kubiak said. “A lot of great skill to work with. Down-the-field threat, strong physical player, extremely excited about getting to work with him. His physical presence can bring a lot to our offense.”

The Seahawks have seen plenty of that since Metcalf arrived as a second-round pick in 2019.

Last season, he joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history to record 50 receptions, 900 yards and five touchdowns in each of their first six seasons.

Metcalf is first in franchise history for most receptions (438), receiving yards (6,324) and receiving touchdowns (48) in a player’s first six seasons. He’s top seven or higher on the Seahawks’ career list in all three categories. He needs just two TDs to pass Doug Baldwin and move into third in that category behind only Steve Largent (100) and Tyler Lockett (61).

Metcalf’s 2024 season left some observers wondering if the team got all it paid for when his $15 million cap hit was the 10th highest of any receiver. Metcalf finished 25th with 992 receiving yards, 39th in catches at 66 and 39th in yards per target at 9.2.

There was one explanation for those middling numbers that is easy to overlook – a knee injury suffered in Atlanta that knocked him out for the next two games.

Metcalf set a team record with three straight 100-yard games in Weeks 2-4 before the injury, including TD receptions of 56 and 71 yards that keyed wins over the Patriots and Dolphins. He appeared on his way to another Pro Bowl and maybe even an All-Pro season.

After his return from injury, Metcalf didn’t have more than 70 yards in any of the last eight games – he’d had 99 or more in four of the first seven – and he had only two TDs in that span and no catches of longer than 30 yards.

Late in the season, then-offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb indicated the injury and time off might have been a factor in Metcalf’s drop in numbers.

After a loss to Green Bay in which Metcalf had just three receptions for 28 yards despite the Packers’ having injury issues at cornerback, Grubb admitted “it bothered me” that Metcalf didn’t get the ball more.

“A guy like that, got to find ways to get him the football,” Grubb said that week.

That job falls to Kubiak.

While it may not be job one – fixing the offensive line and running game tops that list – it’s up there considering the commitment the team has made in Metcalf, and may have to make this offseason.

Especially if, as expected, the team moves on from Lockett, leaving Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the only two proven receiving options on the roster.

If Lockett is released, receiver will become a more important position for the Seahawks to address this offseason, and how that receiver might fit into Kubiak’s offense will undoubtedly play a role in those decisions.

Tuesday, Macdonald noted that Justin Jefferson had some big seasons with the Vikings when Kubiak was there – including in 2021 when he was the OC and Jefferson compiled 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 TDs. Macdonald also noted Kubiak worked last year in New Orleans with Chris Olave (who was limited to eight games because of injury), giving him experience calling plays for receivers of Metcalf’s caliber.

“I’ll tell you this, every candidate (the Seahawks interviewed for the job of OC) had how we’re going to use DK definitely at the top of their mind,” Macdonald said. “It’s great to hear different visions throughout the league of how guys saw him. I think Klint (Kubiak) has probably the best vision out of all those guys.

“But we have to go through the process of how you do it. It’s how you can move him around, how you can take care of matchups, the route tree that’s available on how we want to build it. So, the track record’s there. Just like what they did in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson as a rookie, Chris Olave last year. All of these premiere wideouts, in this system, especially under Klint, has really come to life.”