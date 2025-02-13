Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to our monthly letters column. We are deep into flu season. After a quick glance at the latest data – up to 22 million infections, 10 million medical visits and at least 160,000 hospitalizations – we are again urging our readers to take all precautions, including getting this year’s flu shot. The flu is miserable, dangerous and unpredictable, and we think it makes sense to grab any advantage you can. And now, onward to your questions.

• In a recent column, we mounted a spirited defense of oatmeal, which had been disparaged as nutritionally useless by a doctor who is popular on social media. We were happy to be able to say that, in addition to delivering important nutrients, oatmeal contains a type of soluble fiber that supports metabolism and contributes to the health and diversity of the gut microbiome. The topic led to this question from a reader: “In the column you mention cooked oats several times,” she wrote. “Are uncooked oats equally nutritious, or does cooking make some of the nutrients more readily accessible for the body to use?” Cooked and uncooked oats have the same basic nutritional profiles. Cooked oats, however, may be easier to digest, which would make the nutrients more available. When it comes to beta-glucan, the important soluble fiber we mentioned, research shows that both cooked and uncooked oats have equal amounts.

• We recently wrote about bird flu, also known as H5N1. It can move from animals to humans and cause infections that range from mild to severe. We have heard from several readers asking about transmission. “Has there been any human-to-human transmission of bird flu?” a reader from California asked. Although there have been several cases of bird flu in people, at this time there are no known cases of human-to-human transmission of bird flu in the U.S.

• A reader from Pennsylvania who dipped into our archives has a precaution to add to a column about how to stay safe while hiking in extreme heat. “Please remind hikers to let someone – a friend, family member, neighbor – know where they are going to be hiking, when they are leaving and when they expect to be back,” she wrote. “Although cell reception is often poor or nonexistent in many hiking locations, having a fully charged cellphone is also a good idea when starting out on a hike on a hot day.” Thank you for this important advice. We have also been hearing from people who hike in snow and cold, and will soon have a column about safeguarding your health in those circumstances.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to write. It is a pleasure to hear from so many of you. Please know that we read all of your letters and respond to as many as we can. Also, it is time for a reminder that we cannot offer a diagnosis, a second opinion, make referrals, look at your personal medical data or comment on specific treatment plans.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.