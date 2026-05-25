BTS takes top award at fan-voted American Music Awards

BTS wins the award for Song of the Summer for "SWIM" during the 2026 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

By Lisa Richwine Reuters

KPop band BTS was celebrated on Monday with the top award of artist ​of the year at the fan-voted American Music Awards on Monday.

The group also claimed ⁠the song of the summer honor for ‌the single “Swim” at the ​ceremony in Las Vegas, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

BTS prevailed over Taylor Swift, winner of the ⁠most AMAs of any ‌artist over her ‌career, as well as stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry ⁠Styles, Lady Gaga and others.

Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr was named ‌the recipient of ‌best rock/alternative song for his hit “Back to Friends.”

“I wrote this song when ⁠I was 19 and depressed ​all by ⁠myself ​in my bedroom,” he said on stage. “So being here, I never would have expected that.”

He later ⁠won best rock/alternative album for his debut album, “I Barely Know Her.”

Song of the ⁠year went to “Golden,” the upbeat tune from the Netflix animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The show opened with BTS, ⁠dressed in all-black ‌outfits and black sunglasses, ​in ‌a pre-recorded performance of “Hooligan” from ​the Vegas concert stop on the group’s Arirang Tour.