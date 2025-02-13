Buzzer breakdown: Ryan Nembhard guides Gonzaga offense, power forwards pack a punch against USF

Three observations from Gonzaga’s 88-77 win over San Francisco on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Nembhard stings Dons again

Ryan Nembhard picked an ideal time to have one of his finest games in a Zag uniform. The senior point guard, who averaged 14.7 points and 8 assists last season in three Gonzaga wins over USF, was even better Thursday.

Nembhard picked up his 11th double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 assists. It was the first time this season that Nembhard was Gonzaga’s top scorer in a game, sharing the honors with Graham Ike.

Nembhard finished 8 of 15 from the field and he was the lone Zag with more than one made 3-pointer (2 of 4). He played all 40 minutes.

Power at power forward

Gonzaga got big production at the ‘4’ position with starter Ben Gregg and back-up Michael Ajayi. The Zags needed it as their offense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders for a sizable portion of the first half. Gregg, with eight points, and Ajayi, with seven, emerged as GU’s second- and third-leading scorers in the first 20 minutes behind Ryan Nembhard’s 10 points.

The two continued to produce in the second half. Ajayi finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Gregg added 11 points and a pair of assists.

It took some time, but the Zags’ bigs (Gregg, Ajayi, Ike and Braden Huff) dominated as all four scored in double figures. GU had a 52-30 edge in paint points and won the boards, 41-28. Ike led the way with 13 rebounds.

GU-USF another tight first half

Gonzaga has won 31 straight in the series, but for the fourth straight time the margin at halftime couldn’t have been closer. GU trailed by six late in the half but Emmanuel Innocenti hit a 3-pointer and Ajayi beat the buzzer with a tip-in to tie it at 38.

The three meetings last season: USF led 31-30 in Spokane before the Zags pulled out a 77-72 win. Gonzaga led 35-34 at the break in the Chase Center before rolling to an 86-68 win. Gonzaga was ahead 38-37 at intermission in the WCC Tournament semifinals and went on to win 89-77.