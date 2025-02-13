Government offices, libraries to close for Presidents Day

The weekend will bring some closures to government offices and libraries in Spokane County because of Presidents Day.

The closures will begin Friday with the Washington Department of Licensing, which is conducting a statewide system update. The department’s offices and call center will be closed through the weekend for the upgrade, which will “enhance customer service, add security features, and better support mobile devices,” according to a news release.

Online driver, vehicle and boat licensing services, as well as payment systems for prorate and fuel tax services, have been out of operation since Monday and will not return until Tuesday, according to the release.

All Spokane County offices, departments and courts will be closed, but the Regional Solid Waste System’s Transfer Stations will remain open. The closures will include all locations of the Spokane County Library District.

The city of Spokane will keep city hall, Spokane 311 and the Development Services Center open Monday, but the regularly scheduled city council meeting will not occur that evening. Spokane Municipal Court and Community Justice Services will be available by phone only, a city news release said.

The skate ribbon and Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park will be open, but Spokane Public Library locations will be closed. Parking meters will not require payment on Monday in recognition of the holiday, and trash pickup will occur as normally scheduled, the release states.

The Spokane Valley City Hall and CenterPlace Community Center will be closed Monday, and the same is true for the city halls in the communities of Airway Heights, Cheney, Medical Lake and Liberty Lake. The latter’s associated municipal library will also be closed, according to a news release.