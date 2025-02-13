More than 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Oregon interstate

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

More than 100 vehicles crashed on Interstate 84 through Oregon, injuring multiple people and shutting down the highway for miles on Thursday as a winter storm struck the state.

The giant pileup began around 11 a.m. near Multnomah Falls, about 30 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

As the wreck spiraled out of control, an SUV caught fire amid the blinding snow, according to authorities, who noted everyone was able to safely exit the SUV.

“Responders are going car by car,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “There are reports of injuries; no number at this time. Whiteout conditions.”

Photos from the scene showed snow pounding down as cars sat immobile in the center of the highway. The interstate’s westbound lanes were closed for at least 3 miles stretching from Multnomah Falls.

Snow began falling in northwest Oregon early Thursday morning, and many schools throughout the region canceled classes and other activities, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The National Weather Service predicted the worst conditions would occur south of Portland, around Salem and its suburbs, where an ice storm warning was issued until 4 a.m. Friday.

Conditions east of Portland, where the wreck occurred, were expected to be marginally better, as the region only faced a winter weather advisory. Portland and its suburbs were under a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Friday.

The giant wreck on I-84 was not the only roadway disaster involving dozens of vehicles, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. On a residential road in the northeast suburb of Wood Village, more than 20 cars were involved in their own pileup.

“Snow is accumulating, and road conditions are worsening in east Multnomah County,” the sheriff’s office said as the storm began, before the massive crashes. “We advise all to stay off the roads and let this storm pass.”