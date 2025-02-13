The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Truck: Fresh from Florida 250 (qualifying) FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dayton 500 (second practice) FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Fresh from Florida 250 FS1

Basketball, NBA All-Star weekend

4 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game ESPN

6:15 p.m.: Rising Stars (semifinals) TNT / TRUTV

7:35 p.m.: Rising Stars (final) TNT / TRUTV

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago ESPN2

4 p.m.: Ohio at Kent State CBS Sports

5 p.m.: UCLA at Indiana Fox 28

7 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State FS1

Combat sports, Boxing

7 p.m.: Light: Davis vs. Berinchyk ESPN

Golf

9 a.m.: Senior: Chubb Classic (first round) Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational Golf

Gymnastics, college women

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at LSU ESPN2

Soccer, men’s club, EPL

Noon: Brighton at Chelsea USA

Softball, college

7 a.m.: Virginia at Auburn ESPN2

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Clemson ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Hard Rock Bet 200 Fox 28

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 KSKN

Basketball, NBA All-Star weekend

2 p.m.: HBCU Classic: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee TRUTV

5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night TNT

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN

9 a.m.: Clemson at Florida State KSKN

9 a.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh ESPN2

9 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1

9:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at George Mason USA

10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue CBS

10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Houston at Arizona ESPN

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPN2

11 a.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech KSKN

11 a.m.: Washington at Penn State Big Ten

11 a.m.: Georgetown at Butler FS1

11:30 a.m.: UConn at Seton Hall Fox 28

11:30 a.m.: Duquesne at Dayton USA

12:30 a.m.: Stony Brook at Northeastern CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Iowa State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Stanford at Duke ABC

1 p.m.: Coppin State at N.C. Central CBS

3 p.m.: Villanova at Providence CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Mississippi ESPN / ESPN2

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPN

4 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+

5 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas ESPN

5 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois Fox 28

5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Kansas at Utah ESPN

7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga KHQ

7 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s ESPN2

7 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+

1 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1

1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga ESPN+

3 p.m.: Washington State at Portland ESPN+

Combat sports, UFC

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues ESPN+

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational (third round) Golf

Noon: The Genesis Invitational (third round) CBS

Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf

Hockey, 4 Nations Face-off

10 a.m.: Finland vs. Sweden ABC

5 p.m.: USA vs. Canada ABC

Soccer, men’s club, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Leicester City at Arsenal USA

7 a.m.: Fulham at Nottingham Forest USA

9:30 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Everton NBC

Softball, college women

7 a.m.: Texas A&M at Oklahoma State ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105-3-FM

6:30 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

3 p.m.: Washington State at Portland 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 Fox 28

Basketball, NBA All-Star weekend

7 p.m.: All-Star Championship TNT / TRUTV

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN

9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Temple ESPN / ESPN2

10 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS

11 a.m.: Bradley at Drake ESPN / ESPN2

11 a.m.: South Dakota State at South Dakota CBS Sports

Noon: Creighton at St. John’s FS1

1 p.m.: South Florida at UAB ESPN2

1 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland FS1

4 p.m.: Rutgers at Oregon FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Harvard at Columbia ESPNU

10 a.m.: UConn at South Carolina ABC

11 a.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Florida State at Miami KSKN

Noon: Louisiana State at Texas ABC

4 p.m.: USC at Washington Big Ten

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational (final round) Golf

Noon: The Genesis Invitational (final round) CBS

Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic (final round) Golf

Soccer, men’s club, EPL

6 a.m.: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA

All events subject to change.