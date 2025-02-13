On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Truck: Fresh from Florida 250 (qualifying) FS1
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dayton 500 (second practice) FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Fresh from Florida 250 FS1
Basketball, NBA All-Star weekend
4 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game ESPN
6:15 p.m.: Rising Stars (semifinals) TNT / TRUTV
7:35 p.m.: Rising Stars (final) TNT / TRUTV
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago ESPN2
4 p.m.: Ohio at Kent State CBS Sports
5 p.m.: UCLA at Indiana Fox 28
7 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State FS1
Combat sports, Boxing
7 p.m.: Light: Davis vs. Berinchyk ESPN
Golf
9 a.m.: Senior: Chubb Classic (first round) Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational Golf
Gymnastics, college women
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at LSU ESPN2
Soccer, men’s club, EPL
Noon: Brighton at Chelsea USA
Softball, college
7 a.m.: Virginia at Auburn ESPN2
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Clemson ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Hard Rock Bet 200 Fox 28
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 KSKN
Basketball, NBA All-Star weekend
2 p.m.: HBCU Classic: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee TRUTV
5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night TNT
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN
9 a.m.: Clemson at Florida State KSKN
9 a.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh ESPN2
9 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1
9:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at George Mason USA
10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue CBS
10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Houston at Arizona ESPN
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPN2
11 a.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech KSKN
11 a.m.: Washington at Penn State Big Ten
11 a.m.: Georgetown at Butler FS1
11:30 a.m.: UConn at Seton Hall Fox 28
11:30 a.m.: Duquesne at Dayton USA
12:30 a.m.: Stony Brook at Northeastern CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Iowa State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Stanford at Duke ABC
1 p.m.: Coppin State at N.C. Central CBS
3 p.m.: Villanova at Providence CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Mississippi ESPN / ESPN2
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPN
4 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+
5 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas ESPN
5 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois Fox 28
5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Kansas at Utah ESPN
7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga KHQ
7 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s ESPN2
7 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+
1 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1
1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga ESPN+
3 p.m.: Washington State at Portland ESPN+
Combat sports, UFC
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues ESPN+
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational (third round) Golf
Noon: The Genesis Invitational (third round) CBS
Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf
Hockey, 4 Nations Face-off
10 a.m.: Finland vs. Sweden ABC
5 p.m.: USA vs. Canada ABC
Soccer, men’s club, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Leicester City at Arsenal USA
7 a.m.: Fulham at Nottingham Forest USA
9:30 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Everton NBC
Softball, college women
7 a.m.: Texas A&M at Oklahoma State ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105-3-FM
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
3 p.m.: Washington State at Portland 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 Fox 28
Basketball, NBA All-Star weekend
7 p.m.: All-Star Championship TNT / TRUTV
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN
9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at Temple ESPN / ESPN2
10 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS
11 a.m.: Bradley at Drake ESPN / ESPN2
11 a.m.: South Dakota State at South Dakota CBS Sports
Noon: Creighton at St. John’s FS1
1 p.m.: South Florida at UAB ESPN2
1 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland FS1
4 p.m.: Rutgers at Oregon FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Harvard at Columbia ESPNU
10 a.m.: UConn at South Carolina ABC
11 a.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Florida State at Miami KSKN
Noon: Louisiana State at Texas ABC
4 p.m.: USC at Washington Big Ten
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational (final round) Golf
Noon: The Genesis Invitational (final round) CBS
Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic (final round) Golf
Soccer, men’s club, EPL
6 a.m.: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA
