Concern rises as pope admitted to Rome hospital with bronchitis

By Christoph Sator and Robert Messer dpa

ROME — Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital after a case of bronchitis persisted for more than a week, a Vatican spokesman said on Friday.

The 88-year-old pontiff was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital “for the necessary diagnostic examinations” after conducting audiences in the morning, the spokesman said.

It is not clear how long Francis will have to stay in hospital. According to Italian news agency ANSA, he could be there until the middle of next week.

The hospital in the west of the Italian capital has a special papal suite on the 10th floor. Several camera teams immediately took up station on raised land with a good view of the suite’s windows.

All of the pope’s official engagements have been cancelled until Monday at the earliest.

Francis has repeatedly had to change his schedule on health grounds. He suffers respiratory problems in winter in particular.

During the usual general audience on Sunday, he cut short his sermon, saying he was suffering from “breathing difficulties.” He also referred to a “bad cold” on another occasion.

The rest of the sermon was delivered by another priest.

Francis this week received guests at his residence in the Vatican, and not in the Apostolic Palace as usual.

In 2023, he had to cancel a trip to the U.N. Climate Summit in Dubai at short notice. He also cancelled various speeches and appointments at the time, citing bronchitis.

Due to problems with his knees and hips, Francis undertakes most of his public appearances in a wheelchair.

The Argentinian pope, who succeeded Benedict XVI in 2013, is the second-oldest pope in history. Only Pope Leo XIII was older while in office, dying at the age of 93 in 1903. While Benedict lived to be 95, he retired from the papacy nine years before his death.

In the face of speculation on account of his advanced age and poor health, Francis has always insisted that he will not retire. His standard answer to questions on his health is: “I’m still alive.”