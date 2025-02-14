Key matchup: Pepperdine’s Moe Odum posted big numbers in loss to Gonzaga last month

Scan Moe Odum’s game-by-game statistics and good luck finding one more impressive than his 24-point, eight-assist effort in a surprisingly close 89-82 loss to Gonzaga in late December in Malibu, California.

There are several other worthy candidates, but Odum’s 24 points were a career best, and every point came during the Waves’ spirited second-half rally.

Odum has scored 20 points on just one other occasion this season – vs. Northern Arizona. He has three double-doubles, including 18 points and 11 assists in Pepperdine’s near upset of Washington State last weekend in Pullman.

The 6-foot-1 guard from New York played two seasons at Pacific before blossoming in his junior season at Pepperdine. His stats have soared to 11.7 points, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 35.9% on 3-pointers and 82.4% on free throws – all easily career highs. Odum’s best season at Pacific was last year as a sophomore with 8.7 points and 4.6 assists, but he made just 36.8% from the field.

Odum ranks second in the West Coast Conference in assists behind Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard (9.9 per game).

Odum got downhill against the Zags, hitting 9 of 16 shots from the field and all four of his free throws. He hit 2 of 5 3-pointers. He created for teammates as the Waves rolled up 50 second-half points on 57.6% shooting. He sat out a portion of the first half with two fouls as Gonzaga built a 50-32 lead.

Odum comes into Saturday’s rematch with GU at the Kennel in a bit of a slump. He’s scored just 10 points on 4-of-20 shooting from the field in his past two games. He has 16 assists in that span but also nine turnovers.

Gonzaga’s guards had an up-and-down defensive night in Thursday’s 88-77 win over San Francisco. The Dons’ Malik Thomas scored a game-high 26 points and Ryan Beasley added two 3-pointers and 16 points. Marcus Williams had eight assists – all in the first half – and eight points but misfired on 10 of 12 field-goal attempts.

Odum presents another test for Nembhard and Nolan Hickman, who figure to see the majority of defensive minutes on the Waves’ point guard. Odum could see a number of defenders if the Zags switch in ball-screen coverage.