Kanye West, Bianca Censori have no prenup amid conflicting divorce reports

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Sources say Kanye West and Bianca Censori have no prenup amid conflicting reports the controversial couple is on the precipice of divorce.

Insiders with direct knowledge told TMZ the embattled rapper, 47, and Yeezy architectural designer, 30, did not sign such an agreement before tying the knot in late 2022 — weeks after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

One such source told the outlet that both parties contacted divorce lawyers this week, while another insider said a rep for West — who now legally goes by Ye — first reached out to an attorney last fall. That unnamed lawyer reportedly passed on representing the “Heartless” rapper.

The couple have been a fixture in headlines since earlier this month, when Censori appeared at the Grammy Awards in a fully sheer dress that essentially left her nude.

Days later, Ye launched an antisemitic tirade on X, dubbing himself a Nazi, praising Adolf Hitler and proclaiming “dominion” over his wife.

He followed that by dropping millions of dollars on a bizarre Super Bowl commercial in which he directed viewers to his Yeezy site, which turned out to be selling white T-shirts emblazoned with black swastikas. The Shopify store was shut down, but not before selling a reported 100,000 products.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Ye and Censori — whose relationship was described as “definitely rocky” since at least October — had each reached out to divorce attorneys.

Within hours, a rep for the couple denied the “unsourced rumor” about the pending divorce, saying they were “about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together.”

“Announcements about their private life will come from them directly,” said talent firm Tarantula.

If and when Ye and Censori do legally split, it’s unclear how their assets could be divided. Forbes currently estimates West’s net worth to be $400 million — a figure that’s in stark contrast to the $2.77 billion he claimed to be worth last month.

West has reportedly lost a significant amount of money since marrying Censori, thanks to numerous brands cutting ties with the rapper due to this antisemtic outbursts.

Adidas ended his multiyear sneaker deal in late 2022, costing him an estimated $1.5 billion.

The sportswear company reached an out-of-court settlement with West last October, with CEO Bjørn Gulden saying neither party walked away with any money.