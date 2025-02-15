Recipe for style: Design trends to consider when re-doing your kitchen

Wood elements add a sense of warmth and interest in this kitchen. (Scott Gabriel Morris)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

The new year often brings a renewed interest in a change and potential renovation. This is the time when many homeowners look to finally take on that long-desired renovation project.

When it comes to upgrades, redoing one’s kitchen often tops the list. What are the current trends in design? And how can you create a kitchen space that is both current and inviting without being overly trendy?

Here are some ideas:

Black countertops: Black countertops remain popular, especially for those looking for a modern, hip vibe.

White cabinets: You simply cannot go wrong with white cabinets. Elegant and neutral, white is a timeless choice that never goes out of style.

Wood elements: There was a time when wood was everywhere, from butcher block countertops to wood cabinetry in unexpected shades. These days, less is more, but wood remains a solid choice for those looking for durability.

Specialty handles: If looking to glam up outdated cabinetry or create unique appeal, going creative with cabinetry hardware is an option.

Two-tone cabinetry: The trend for more than a decade, especially in a modern kitchen, is to mix two different materials or two different colors of cabinetry.

Kitchen islands: From both an aesthetic as well as functional standpoint such as an additional eat-in kitchen option, kitchen islands are a popular standard in kitchen design.

Mudrooms: These days, there is a desire to keep mess out of the kitchen. Mudrooms serve a distinct purpose for those who desire to ensure that outdoor elements are not tracked indoors.

Hidden pantries: Organized storage remains a key selling feature when it comes to home buying. For many homeowners, the desire is for storage such as pantries to be discreet as opposed to open and visible.

Expansive backsplashes: Tile and stone are key elements to glam up your kitchen. Don’t be afraid to go big and bold!

Hidden outlets: There is a current design trend toward hidden outlets and switches and clean backsplashes.