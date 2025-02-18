Native American activist Leonard Peltier released from prison

By Shaila Dewan New York Times

Leonard Peltier, a Native American rights activist held for nearly half a century for the killing of two FBI agents, was released from a federal prison in central Florida on Tuesday morning.

Peltier, 80, will serve the remainder of his two life sentences in home confinement in North Dakota, where he is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

The commutation of Peltier’s sentence was one of former President Joe Biden’s final acts before leaving office. Those urging clemency for Peltier, who is in poor health and partially blind, included Nobel Peace laureates, former law enforcement officials including one of the lead prosecutors on the case, human rights organizations and celebrities like Steven Van Zandt, the guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

FBI agents including Christopher Wray, the former director of the agency, strongly opposed clemency for Peltier, saying that it was a betrayal of the fallen agents, Jack Coler and Ronald Williams. Wray called Peltier “a remorseless killer.”

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, lawyers for Peltier, who has maintained his innocence, said that he should not be subjected even to house arrest. “We still have work to do,” his lead lawyer, Jenipher Jones, said. “It is our proposition that any detention of Leonard is unlawful.”

Although Native Americans have not been unanimous in their support for Peltier, the celebratory news conference held him up as a revered figure who had been unjustly imprisoned. “Leonard did 50 years for us, and tomorrow we are going to welcome him as a hero in our homeland,” said Chase Iron Eyes, a Native American civil rights lawyer.

Peltier was a member of the American Indian Movement, or AIM, a group that focused attention on the government’s mistreatment of Native Americans. He was convicted for his role in a shootout between activists and FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 1975 that left two agents and an activist dead. Prosecutors said the agents were shot at point-blank range.

Peltier has admitted to firing his gun from a distance but has insisted that he acted in self-defense and did not kill the agents.

Of the more than 30 people who were present during the shootout, Peltier was the only one to be convicted of a crime. Two other AIM members were tried for murder but were acquitted on the grounds that they acted in self-defense. Exculpatory evidence admitted in their trials was excluded from Peltier’s, which his supporters argue was one way in which his trial was unfair.

An appeals court found in 1986 that the government had withheld evidence, including details of the ballistic analysis from the scene, but said that disclosure of that evidence would “probably” not have changed the jury’s guilty verdict.

In 2021, James Reynolds, a former federal prosecutor whose office handled the prosecution and the appeal, was among those who wrote to Biden urging clemency for Peltier. He said that prosecutors had been unable to prove that Peltier committed any offense and had given little consideration to “the FBI’s role in the creation of dangerous conditions” on the reservation that day.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.