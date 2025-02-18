The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Massachusetts at VCU CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at West Virginia ESPN2

4 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1

4 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at East Tennessee State ESPNU

5 p.m.: Bradley at Illinois State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn ESPN

6 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: UCF at Oklahoma State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington State ESPN2

7 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State CBS Sports

Golf

7 p.m.: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Soccer, men

9:45 a.m.: Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP CBS Sports

All matches streaming on Paramount+

11:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington State 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change