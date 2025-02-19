Catholics pray for Pope Francis as Italy’s Meloni pays hospital visit

By Christoph Sator, Robert Messer and Denis Düttmann German Press Agency dpa

ROME – Catholic leaders called upon the faithful to pray for Pope Francis in Italy and his native Argentina on Wednesday, after the 88-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with pneumonia the previous day.

“As we entrust the work of doctors and medical staff to the Lord, we embrace the Holy Father with affection,” Italian bishops wrote in a statement, adding that all church communities in Italy are invited to support him “in this moment of suffering in prayer.”

The Archbishop of Buenos Aires, José Ignacio García Cuerva, offered to hold special masses on Wednesday.

“In this way, we express our love for Pope Francis and ask God to strengthen him in his health and support him in the exercise of the office entrusted to him,” he said in a letter dated Monday.

The leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday after falling ill with bronchitis.

He was visited there on Wednesday by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She wished him a speedy recovery on behalf of her government and all of Italy, according to a statement.

Meloni said Francis was awake and alert.

The right-wing politician has met the pope on several occasions since she took office in October 2022.

“As always, we joked. He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humour,” Meloni said from her official residence in Rome following their meeting at the clinic. The duration of their encounter was not made public.

On Tuesday, Francis was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, meaning both lungs are inflamed.

Pneumonia can be life-threatening, especially at an advanced age and with various pre-existing conditions.

The influential patriarch of Venice, Francesco Moraglia, urged the faithful of his diocese to pray for the pope “at every opportunity.”

Referring to his health condition, Moraglia spoke of a “delicate situation.” He stressed that Francis must feel the “closeness” of the faithful right now.

Francis has expressed his gratitude in writing from the hospital for all the prayers and good wishes he had received for his recovery.

The Vatican said on Wednesday morning that the pope had a good night’s sleep in hospital and ate breakfast as usual and that he remained “in good spirits.”

Francis is staying in a special 10th-floor wing of the Gemelli Hospital that is reserved for popes.

Journalists, camera crews and supporters gathered outside the hospital as Catholics around the world await updates on Francis’ health.

An elderly woman, Marianna, said she was praying for the pope’s recovery. “The pope is strong. He will surely make it,” she told dpa.

The pontiff’s health has been in decline for some time. For years he has used a cane or a wheelchair to get around due to knee pain that has limited his mobility.

He has long endured respiratory challenges. Part of his right lung has been missing since his youth, and he has been known to suffer from bouts of influenza and bronchitis.

On Friday morning, Francis received Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico for a private audience, during which he reportedly seemed breathless and was coughing.

Francis is now the second-oldest pope in history. As the successor to Benedict XVI, he has been in office since March 2013. Before that, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as Francis is known in civil life, was the archbishop of Buenos Aires.