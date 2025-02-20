Analysis: NFL draft analysts mostly focusing on this position for Seahawks

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

NFL teams will soon gather in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine.

On-field drills run from Feb. 27 to March 2. What happens there will undoubtedly influence decisions made in the draft, which is April 24-26 in Green Bay.

As teams get set for the combine, here’s a look at what the latest mock drafts predict for the Seahawks — who have the 18th pick in the first round — with some of my comments added.

And yes, there are offensive linemen.

Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus

His pick: Linebacker Jalon Walker, Georgia

His comment: “In 2024, Jalon Walker showcased his versatility, playing 249 snaps on the line of scrimmage, 311 as a second-level box defender and 61 as an overhang defender. The Seahawks could take advantage of his ability to line up in multiple spots across the defensive front while also benefiting from his pass-rushing skills.’’

My comment: If the Seahawks re-sign middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV inside linebacker won’t be an urgent need with Tyrice Knight returning at weakside linebacker after a rookie season in which he improved markedly down the stretch.

Walker did a lot of things for Georgia, typically playing off the ball inside on first and second downs and as an edge rusher on passing downs. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is especially known for his ability to groom and find ways to use linebackers, so he’d probably be eager to add the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder and go to work.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

His pick: Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

His comment: “Zabel has five-position flexibility on the offensive line and could start at one of the interior spots from Day 1. He was dominant at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.’’

My comment: Despite their needs up front, the Seahawks might find the 18th pick high for drafting a guard or center, which is where Zabel could end up in the NFL. His versatility might make it an easier sell — and he might be the perfect target to get with a trade down.

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Report

His pick: Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

His comment: “Seattle needs help along the O-line and if Banks fell here he could end up being a steal for them. Banks is an interesting prospect to track in this year’s draft and it seems like he has a very wide range of where he could end up. Some see him as the top offensive lineman in the draft while others have 3-4 players ahead of him at his position. If he were a top-five pick I wouldn’t be stunned, and if he fell to the Seahawks at 18 that wouldn’t shock me either.’’

My comment: Banks has been a popular pick for the Seahawks since mock draft season began in earnest a month or so ago. The combine tends to be more important for offensive lineman than other positions in terms of measurements. Banks is listed at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds. If he measures any shorter — and the combine often reveals that college height and weight listings can be inflated — he’ll be on the small side for a tackle. Charles Cross is 6-5 and Abe Lucas measured a hair over 6-6 at the combine. That would lead to conjecture that Banks might be a better fit at guard, which would lead back to the same question about position value.

Jacob Camenker, USA Today

His pick: Offensive lineman Josh Simmons, Ohio State

His comment: “Aside from left tackle Charles Cross, the Seahawks need to revamp their offensive line. Simmons allowed just one hurry and no sacks in 306 snaps for Ohio State in 2024. He may have become a top-10 prospect had he not gotten hurt midway through the Buckeyes’ season. The Seahawks could try Simmons as a right tackle replacement from the oft-injured Abraham Lucas or use him as a guard to solidify the left side of the offensive line next to Cross.’’

My comment: A lot of O-line in this draft seem to have position flexibility. That’s good as teams sometimes balk at drafting guard-only players this high. The Seahawks have taken six tackles within the first 15 picks in their history — two under John Schneider (Cross at nine in 2022 and Russell Okung sixth in 2010). They haven’t taken a guard higher than 17 in their history — Steve Hutchinson in 2001. Schneider hasn’t used a first-round pick on a player considered a tackle at the time of the draft.

Pro Football Network

Their pick: After trading with Chargers to move down to 22, the Seahawks take offensive tackle Josh Simmons, Ohio State.

Their comment: “The Seattle Seahawks trade down with the Chargers because of their confidence in landing an offensive lineman in both draft positions. Josh Simmons is an athletically gifted lineman capable of protecting Geno Smith and his heir apparent, he just needs to recover from the season-ending injury he suffered in October 2024.

My comment: Another vote for Simmons and a growing consensus that O-line is the way for the Seahawks to go. For all the “the Seahawks never take offensive lineman in the draft” comments that seem to arise this time of year, they have used three of the 12 first-round picks they’ve had in the Schneider era on offensive linemen.

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com

His pick: Tight end Colston Loveland, Michigan

His comment: “The possibility of Seattle’s wide-receiving room being turned over this offseason is very real. There are ways to supplement the pass catchers without directly adding at wide receiver. Colston Loveland would give them a field-stretching tight end who can also help in the run game.”

My comment: Noah Fant is entering the final year of his contract (with no guaranteed money and $8.9 million in potential cap savings) and Pharaoh Brown is a free agent and may not be back, so tight end definitely looms as a position of need and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has spoken of the importance of the position in his scheme.

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo.com

Their pick: Guard Tyler Booker, Alabama

Their comment: “Klint Kubiak’s scheme is going to run the damn ball and Seattle’s offensive line didn’t necessarily make that the easiest task this season. Booker would be an immediate starter along the line for a group that desperately needs talent.’’

My comment: Another vote for the 6-5, 325-pound Booker, who also has some experience at left tackle.

Daniel Flick, SI.com

His pick: Booker

His comment: “The Seahawks allowed 54 sacks in 2024, tied for the third most in the NFL, and starting left guard Laken Tomlinson is a free agent. Perhaps Seattle signs a veteran replacement, but Booker offers a plug-and-play starter who should be a core contributor for several years. Carrying a physical build at 6′ 5″, 325 pounds, Booker is a strong, consistent finisher in the run game, and he didn’t allow a sack in his final season at Alabama. He spent the past two seasons at left guard but has also made appearances at left tackle and right guard.’’

My comment: Hard to argue any of that.