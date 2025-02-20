‘That’s an awesome Zag’: Ben Gregg ready for senior night after navigating a most unique Gonzaga basketball journey

A childhood spent dreaming of becoming a Zag almost didn’t happen for Ben Gregg.

Four and a half years later, he’s a Gonzaga basketball star, filling every role imaginable, experiencing soaring highs, painful lows and displaying an unquestioned work ethic – all the while continuously giving back to his two hometowns, Spokane and Portland.

Ben Gregg, meet Senior Night.

It’s a lot to process in a career like no other Zag, from arriving at Gonzaga midway through his senior year of high school to riding the bench to valuable reserve to starting to not starting to starting again. Gregg is one of six seniors/grad students on the roster, although Graham Ike and Michael Ajayi are eligible to return next season if they so choose. Senior Night is an even bigger deal with rival Saint Mary’s visiting the Kennel on Saturday night.

Gregg took a swing and connected on summarizing his unique journey in the only uniform he ever wanted to wear.

“Man, a lot of ups and downs mentally, some physical problems I kind of played through,” Gregg said. “It’s hard. Gonzaga is going to get dudes every year, and you’re going to have to compete for a role every year, every offseason. It just never stops.

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking with it. Early in my sophomore year I wasn’t playing, I was upset, down on myself, kind of had one foot out the door mentally. My parents (Kori and Matt) told me to stick with it and it will all work out and eventually it did. And once I had that role, I didn’t want to let go of it. Having teammates here for you, it’s a real brotherhood and obviously, my family’s huge in all those FaceTimes with them.”

Gregg’s world revolves around teammates, family and community.

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg grabs a rebound during his freshman season while teammate Oumar Ballo watches nearby in a West Coast Conference home win over Pacific. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Gregg’s had a few teammates. They’ve made his journey rewarding and, especially in his early years, so difficult to earn playing time because of the surrounding frontcourt talent level.

“I mean he’s played with Corey (Kispert), Julian (Strawther), Drew (Timme), Chet (Holmgren), Jalen (Suggs), Anton (Watson),” assistant coach Brian Michaelson began. And bigs Oumar Ballo, Efton Reid and the current crew of Ike, Ajayi and Braden Huff. “It’s an impressive list and it spans a long time,” Michaelson said.

Gregg has had to earn every minute and every start – the first one didn’t come until last January – along the way. GU has had others join at midseason – Micah Downs, Angel Nunez, Jun Seok Yeo – but Michaelson couldn’t recall a high school senior doing something similar. Gregg arrived at Gonzaga about midway through the 2020-21 season with his senior year at Clackamas (Oregon) High up in the air due to the COVID pandemic.

“It shows the value of perseverance and hard work,” Michaelson said. “It’s been a unique, long journey. Joining the team and playing right away, obviously, limited minutes, but he played in the USC Elite Eight game because we had some foul trouble.

“Just a guy that’s an awesome Zag. It’s really cool for a guy that grew up in the Northwest and lived in the Spokane region and grew up cheering for the Zags. He’s had to earn everything. He found his niche with effort and feel for the game in all those (different roles). Obviously, a guy that’s really well respected as a leader. It’s cool to see it come full circle.”

Gregg has played in 134 games, tied with Drew Timme for 13th in program history. He recently moved past David Stockton into 10th with 113 career wins. Gregg’s insertion into the starting lineup last season helped trigger a turnaround as GU reached its ninth straight Sweet 16. He’s averaging career highs in points (9.7) and assists (1.5) in his final season.

Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg (33) shares a light-hearted moment on the bench with fellow seniors Khalif Battle, Nolan Hickman, Ryan Nembhard and Michael Ajayi during a home win over Pepperdine. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Gregg had serious doubts his dream of becoming a Zag was going to happen late in his prep career. GU showed plenty of interest in the 6-foot-10 forward, but the school was also involved with the likes of Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, the top two players in the 2021 class, and others.

Coach Mark Few and Michaelson visited Gregg at his high school during his junior year. They had a great visit, but no offer was extended. As time went by and conversations became less frequent, Gregg turned his attention to several former Pac-12 schools, including Arizona, Oregon and Oregon State. He set a commitment date for Sept. 9, his mom’s birthday.

“We recruited Ben off and on throughout high school,” Michaelson said. “He was obviously a really good player. That next class, Chet, Paolo, obviously, we were deeply involved with all those guys. It ended up breaking in a way where we had an opportunity to have Ben. It worked out well for us to get his quality and character.”

Gregg’s long-awaited offer came via a zoom call with his family and GU’s coaching staff.

“Probably in late August,” Gregg recalled. “We wanted to know what the deal was. They told us the truth, they weren’t sugar-coating anything. As soon as I said I wanted to be here, I was in and I was going to work my way up.”

Mission accomplished.

No story about Gregg is complete without highlighting his charitable endeavors in the community.

“As a kid, I was very self-centered as any kid that has parents and grandparents that spoiled me,” Gregg said. “In middle school and high school, I got some recognition for my abilities on the basketball court. That’s cool and all, but there’s so much more to life than just basketball.

“My dad, when I was in middle school, took me to Potluck in the Park in downtown Portland, and we served meals to homeless people in winter when it’s freezing. I always thought they were scary, but once you get to interact with them you realize they’re humans like you and me, just dealt a bad hand.”

When it comes to charitable work, Rick Clark, executive director and founder of Giving Back Spokane, says he found a perfect teammate in Ben Gregg. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Gregg recently reached out to Rick Clark, executive director and founder of Giving Back Spokane, to spend a rare day with no school or practice giving hot breakfast sandwiches to people living in their cars on a cold January morning.

“So I got some sandwiches and what was cool is Zozo’s (Sandwich House) doubled the amount after finding out what they were for,” said Clark, who estimated he’s worked with Gregg on a couple of dozen charitable projects . “And Ben bought some sandwiches. I tried to pay for it and he said he wanted to pay.”

Gregg has teamed with name, image and likeness partners Bill’s Heating and A/C and Walker’s Furniture to provide a helping hand to community members in need. That’s how a homeless woman and her kids were able to furnish their first apartment, courtesy of Walker’s Furniture. And how another family using portable heaters received a heating system installed by Bill’s Heating and A/C.

Clark reached out to Gregg last season after learning about a grandmother fan battling cancer who wanted to meet some players from her favorite team.

Gonzaga basketball players Ben Gregg, left, and Nolan Hickman sign autographs during the Showcase celebrity golf exhibition on July 29, 2023, at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

“I think there were six or seven of us that pulled up,” Gregg said. “She was just super happy, joyful, telling us all about past Zags. That was a very special moment for me and the guys just to realize the impact you have.”

Gregg has made a sizable impact at GU and in the community. He is and isn’t looking forward to Senior Night.

“I’ve been thinking about it a little bit,” Gregg said. “I really feel like I just got here. The last 4½ years flew by like crazy. Once you get into the season, they roll by so fast. It definitely doesn’t feel like it’s time to be out of here.”