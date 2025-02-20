Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio to team up for Martin Scorsese Hawaii mob movie

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Martin Scorsese‘s next film will pack a punch now that Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been reportedly attached to star in it.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind New York City-set classics like “Taxi Driver” and “Goodfellas” will head to the Aloha State for his next star-studded flick — a mob movie set in Hawaii during the 1960s and ’70s.

According to Deadline, Johnson, DiCaprio and Emily Blunt are in discussions for the project based on a real-life crime boss who tussled with mainland companies and rival gangs to exert control over the Hawaiian islands.

Vanity Fair journalist and screenwriter Nick Bilton also confirmed his involvement on Thursday.

“I’m writing a movie for Martin Scorsese starring this unbelievably incredible cast!” he posted in an Instagram story, along with screenshots of Deadline’s article.

Johnson and Blunt, who previously worked together on “Jungle Cruise” and will soon be seen in the UFC fighter biopic “The Smashing Machine,” reportedly teamed up to present the project to longtime collaborators Scorsese and DiCaprio. Once interest was sparked, they all reached out to Bilton to ask him about writing, Variety reported.

Bilton is the mastermind behind the 2021 HBO documentary “Fake Famous.” He also worked as a writer on HBO’s scripted series “The Idol,” starring Lily-Rose Depp and the Weeknd, and served as producer on the network’s documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.