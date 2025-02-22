Design Recipes: Adding welcoming touches to libraries and dens

This library style den space is cozy yet welcoming with dark furniture paired with indigo blue and hints of green. (Handout/TNS) (Handout/Handout/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Libraries and dens are still popular, especially for those who dwell in larger homes. Typically, these rooms are dark and cavernous with little light and sometimes no windows. The key to making these often-smaller spaces shine lies not only in proper space planning but also in the creative use of color and light.

Looking for ways to make a den or library space open and inviting? Here are some Design Recipes top tips.

Do

Do incorporate elements to add texture such as drapery and wallpaper.

Do look for opportunities to add additional lighting such as floor lamps, sconces and ceiling fixtures.

Do, when possible, add windows to the den space or add mirrors to help bounce light.

Do choose fabrics that can withstand wear and tear, such as stain resistant fabrics or leather.

Do create a den or library that is divided into zones, such as a space for reading, work and relaxation.

Don’t

Don’t place a den in a basement or lower level, or a space that doesn’t get much light as they are often workspaces and should feel light, bright and open.

Don’t paint a den/library a dark color; instead choose a lighter color palette.

Don’t overly use wood. Wood-paneled rooms often feel dated.

Don’t ignore the workspace. The desk or workspace is often the highlight of the room and should be both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Don’t be afraid to incorporate alternatives to traditional colors such as black or brown when it comes to upholstery. Colors such as indigo blue and hunter green are wonderful color alternatives that are both neutral and luxurious.